Inter Milan star Mehdi Taremi has been trapped in Iran amid the ongoing conflict with Israel

All flights have been grounded, and Taremi, who was to fly to the US for the Club World Cup affected

Iran's place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is uncertain amid a travel ban from President Donald Trump

An Iranian footballer has been trapped in the country amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, with a series of bombings in both countries in the past days.

Israel targeted the Iranian nuclear facilities and also other important infrastructures, which led to the death of four top security officials and many civilians.

Mehdi Taremi playing for Iran against North Korea. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

There were reportedly scheduled peace talks between both countries next week before Benjamin Netanyahu sanctioned the bombings, further escalating the tension in the region.

Medhi Taremi trapped in Iran

According to Metro UK, Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi has been trapped in his home country of Iran amid a series of Israeli bombings in the country.

Taremi was in his homeland to honour the 2026 FIFA World Cup games away against Qatar and the home game against North Korea, and was expected to fly straight to the US to join his teammates.

However, after Israel's strike on Iran, the Middle East airspace has been closed with all flights grounded and many scheduled ones cancelled.

This has affected the Iranian Footballer of the Year, with that Italian club in contact with the player, looking to find solutions so he could join his teammates in Los Angeles.

He stayed extra days in the country to attend the award ceremony, which crowned him as the footballer of the year, the first Iranian Golden Boot Award.

Iran risk missing 2026 World Cup

Iran have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be played in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, having won Group E of the Asian qualifiers.

However, they risk missing out on the tournament as there have been growing calls for FIFA to kick them out amid the United States’ travel ban on 12 countries.

According to BBC, United States President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on citizens from 12 countries and has put sporting events in the country in jeopardy.

Trump imposed a travel restriction on Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Mehdi Taremi celebrates after scoring for Iran against North Korea. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Trump government made major exceptions, including Athletes, their teams (including coaches and supporting staff), and their immediate family when travelling for major sporting events, such as the men's football World Cup in 2026 and the Summer 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will also have the exceptions after the sanctions came into effect last week.

Zambia risks FIFA ban

Legit.ng previously reported that Zambia are at risk of FIFA ban amid interference from the nation's government in their Football Association affairs.

The world football governing body frowns at government interference in football affairs and could ban Zambia, who sit third in their group of the African qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng