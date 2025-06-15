Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Al Ahly in the opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States on Sunday morning, June 15

Argentine star Lionel Messi was unable to find the net against the Egyptian champions

Al Ahly's Mahmoud Trezeguet missed a first-half penalty that could have given his side the lead

Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw by Al Ahly in the opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday morning, June 15.

Lionel Messi came close to scoring in the second half, with one free kick shaving the post and another hitting the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari helped The Herons avoid defeat by saving Mahmoud Trezeguet’s first-half penalty.

Oscar Ustari of Inter Miami saves a penalty from Trezeguet of Al Ahly during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

The 12-time Egyptian champions stole the show in the first half in front of 60,927 fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Al Ahly, also known as the Red Devils, exposed Inter Miami’s vulnerabilities in midfield and defense.

Within the opening ten minutes, Mahmoud Trezeguet and Emam Ashour created several chances, only to be denied by Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Miami’s Tomas Aviles and Federico Redondo were both booked for late tackles on Egyptian players during counterattacks.

Trezeguet had a golden opportunity to put Al Ahly ahead in the 43rd minute after Zizo was clipped from behind by Telasco Segovia, but Ustari saved his penalty, per TimesOfIndia.

In the second half, Lionel Messi led a spirited resurgence for Inter Miami, creating multiple chances.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner nearly sealed a dramatic win in the closing minutes, but his powerful effort was tipped over the bar by Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami takes a free kick during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match against Al Ahly in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by: Megan Briggs.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the match. Read them below:

IV Sheikh Anwar wrote:

"Al ahly outplayed Miami but our guy here is posting Messi 10 times like a teenager without mentioning Al ahly beautiful football."

MOHAMED Yusuf Yasin said:

"No goal, still magic ✨.

"Messi controlled it all! 🐐."

Boah Christin said:

"Finished it bro 4 shot 1 on target.

"See the stat for a goat against Al Ahly. Shame catch me norrrrrr."

Charles N Charles wrote:

"Messi and Suarez couldn’t score a goal against Al-Ahly and Messi’s picture is here being hyped for what exactly? For playing 0-0 against Al-Ahly who literally missed a penalty?"

Godwins James added:

"They did everything for Fifa princess and his team to get a goal, 5mins extra time turned to 8mins😂😂😂😂."

Gaius Yunana Nduku said:

"Unknown Champions Inter Miami couldn’t beat the African Champions Al Alhly Of Egypt 🇪🇬."

Skhanyiso Ndzimandze wrote:

"Al Ahly Deserved to win the game🙌🔥, Riveiro is cooking."

