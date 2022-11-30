250+ weirdest names in history that still sound bizarre to this day

The weirdest names are becoming increasingly popular, and they are typically motivated by a desire for uniqueness, with naming conventions largely ignored. Some are celebrity baby names, while others are uncommon ones that have fallen out of favour.

Baby in blue onesie sleeping on the woven basket. Photo: pexels.com @oyebade-michael

Source: UGC

Some parents prefer a trendy baby name, while others prefer something unique. Here are some of the strangest names given to children by their parents throughout history.

The weirdest names in history

There are numerous name options available for you to consider when it comes to selecting a name for your child. And among those are a few names that have gone down in history as the oddest names. Check the examples below.

Sam Sung

Hitler Mussolini

Sianna-Marie

Paul Twocock

Precise

Saad Maan

Tyrannosaurus Rex Mullens

Sh*t Fun Chew

Faartz

Lord Brain

Kash Register

Lytle

D*ck Long

Janice Keihanaikukauakahihuliheekahaunaele

Christian Guy

Ermine

Mister Love

Crystal Methven

D*ck Chapion

Beautiful Existence

Ana L.

Sirius Bonner

Charmayanne

Adolph Gasser

Maryland

Thea Beaver

Cherries Waffles Tennis

Batman Bin Suparman

Mike Litoris

Dickie Head

Khumalo Tiny

Moe Lester

Chew Kok Long

Kim Kashkashian

Fronnie

Jed I Knight

Christop

Hashtag Follow

Gertha

Lancelot Supersad

Lord Vol Demort

Brayan

Yoshie Takeshita

Ewart

Ben Dover

Dixie Normous

Jurassic Park

Man Fuk

Vanessa Tobaccojuice

Phuc Dat Bich

Mahboobeh

Gay Saylor

Anass Rhammar

Flavour Balls

Shakespeare Mozart Armstrong

Deja Viau

Tahra Dactyl

Destinee Ho*ker

Celebrities with the weirdest names

Father kissing his child. Photo: pexels.com @shvetsa

Source: UGC

A parent wishes to give their child the best name possible. Celebrities frequently give their newborns creative names, which may inspire you. Here is a list of the weirdest baby names that several celebrities have named their kids.

Exa Dark Sideræl

X Æ A-Xii

Kal-El

Wolf Webster

Raddix Madden

Luna Simone

Lyra Antarctica

Rhodes Robert

Sunday Molly

Daisy Dove

Sylvester Apollo

Pilot Inspektor

Kingston James McGregor

Poppy Honey Rosie

Moroccan and Monroe

Romee Strijd

Golden Cannon

Harlow Winter Kate Madden

Sparrow James Midnight Madden

Bear Payne

Montague George

Blue Ivy

Zolten

North West

Bluebell Madonna

Buddy Bear Maurice

Saint West

Chicago West

Laurens Van Leeuwen

Diva Muffin

Bear Blaze

Esmeralda Amada

Sno FilmOn Dot Com

Bronx Mowgli

Future Zahir

Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily

Cricket Pearl

Birdie Leigh

Ahmet Emuukha

Seven Sirius

Buzz Michelangelo

Moon Unit

Puma Sabti

Sage Moonblood Stallone

Rhiannon

Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson

Bear Blu

Diva Thin Muffin

Moxie Crimefighter

Mars Merkaba

Kulture Kiari

Onyx Solace

Speck Wildhorse

Rainbow Aurora

Raddix Chloe Wildflower

Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale

Weirdest baby names

A baby lying down on blue fur. Photo: pexels.com @oyebademichael

Source: UGC

Weird names aren't common; some can be attributed to quirkiness, creativity, or a desire to encourage individuality. Check out some of these names that may become your favourite.

Aleph

Cappie

Cannie

Mister Rambo Campos Diaz

Cinnamon

Ace Knute

Banjo

Ratzy

Loveday

Airwrecka Mcbride

Apollo Bowie Flynn

Bingham

Harbour

Doll

Girtha

Lava

Suri

Scottie

Hashtag

Everest

Binx

Doorman

Rocket

Judy Graham Swallows

Sparrow Midnight

Xela

Diana Dbag

Cobra

Tarantula

Nutella

Robocop

Azure

Number 16 Bus Shelter

Isis

Kyd

Hermes

Birdella

Almond

Man

Branch

Astrid

Spicy

Willoughby

Buford

Pebbles

Moss

Maddox

Fury

Alaska

Harm

Aero

Aspen

Ashlynn

Kip

Triumph

Kevins

Bambi

Weirdest names for a girl

Mother taking selfie with her Baby. Photo: pexels.com @shvetsa

Source: UGC

Many parents now think outside the box when selecting a name for their unborn child. But on the other hand, some parents are determined to find a unique name for their child that will stand out on the school roster. This list will sort you out if you intend to find a unique yet wired-sounding name for your princes.

Aintzane

Ruth Boring

Aroha

Belmira

Bushra

Goldie Lock

Birdie

Daenerys

Diamanta

Beckett

Cadence

Finola

Hippolyta

Hirune

Ibtisam

Dewanna Bonner

Keeva

Lerke

Lourdes

Brynlee

Emerson

Mariola

Nevena

Noabelle

Nixie

Ginny Fuchs

Irwin

Ondina

Quindarious

Qadira

Sansa

Gwendolyn

Solway

Konrad

Tamsey

Ember

Jylan

Brownie Shytles

Alchemy

Alias

Anime

Greenleigh

Barley

Everleigh

Wendy Wacko

Jannika

Darra

Tsunami

Jaelynn

Easton

Dixie

Joelle

Rouse

Minnow

Daphne

Fritz

Menorah

Kirk

Xylona

Weirdest names for a boy

Grayscale photo of a little boy. Photo: pexels.com @dazzlejam

Source: UGC

Having one of the weirdest names can be challenging to overcome in life. But it's the only way to avoid being mocked for having a strange first or last name.

Alucard

Audio Science

Khemistry

Khrome

Breccan

Truss

Bronx

Boaz

Chaos

Credence

D' Artagnan

Denim

Saeid Mohammadpourkarkaragh

Kashmir

Rooster

Khiing

Guilherme Crabogiale

Onix

Ozias

Peregrine

Qaani

Racer

Kinsley

Raiden

Sailor

Xandro

York

Zaire

Zeppelin

Arson

Brazen

Caliber

Chaos

Cyrus

Crash

Cutter

Demon

Furious

Grit

Kaliber

Khaos

Notorious

Cheyenne

Renegade

Rowdy

Ruckus

Shooter

Stoic

Katniss

Striker

Pocahontas

Trigger

Disney

Tuff

Marvelous

Charlize

Paradise

Passion

Caspian

Peter Ubersechs

Throughout history, parents have given their children the weirdest names for various reasons. Such names are more memorable than their simpler counterparts and excellent for getting people to talk about your brand. However, when you delve deeper into the history of an unusual name, you frequently discover hidden meanings that help you understand the name's value.

READ ALSO: 100+ creative and intriguing private story names for Snapchat

Legit.ng published an article about private story names. People frequently share personal stories on their Snapchat accounts, usually in photos or videos. Creating a great name is the first step in creating a private story. An excellent story title is creative and appealing to your audience.

Private stories on Snapchat have grown in popularity, with many people creating them daily. The names are ideal for Snapchat users looking for something unique and private. Your friends will enjoy and share them with their friends, potentially increasing your following.

Source: Legit.ng