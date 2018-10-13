Full list of political parties in Nigeria in 2021 and their leaders

A country's politics determines its social-economic status. In democratic countries, voters get the opportunity of electing leaders to represent them in government. These leaders vie for positions through different political parties or as an independent. So, which are some of the political parties in Nigeria that an aspirant could use?

What are the current political parties in Nigeria? The politics in Nigeria is one of the most interesting on the continent. Considering that the country has a large population, it appears that political power is something many leaders strive for. Therefore, many political formations exist in the country.

Political parties in Nigeria

Since the First Republic days, the country has had multiple political parties (except during the Third Republic, when there were only two political parties). The number has been fluctuating over the years. However, there have never been as many as they are today.

This means that it is as good a time as any to learn the names of all political parties in Nigeria and their leaders' names. However, before you get to know the number of political parties in Nigeria and their names, you may want to find out a few things first.

What were the first political parties in Nigeria?

The Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP) was one of the first Nigeria political parties. It was formed in 1923 by Herbert Macaulay. Its primary function was to put candidates into the legislative council.

With time, it broadened its objectives. It began promoting democracy in the country and increasing its involvement in Nigeria's social, economic, and educational development. It dominated politics until 1938, when the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM) overtook it in elections.

How many political parties are in Nigeria?

In case you do not know, there were 68 parties in the country. The number shot up following the registration of 23 new parties in 2018. Currently, the country has ninety-one political parties, and they are likely to increase in the coming years.

Interestingly, the increase can be attributed to the fact that different formations strive to address people's issues by getting a chance at the national platform to effect change. Therefore, it is crucial to familiarise yourself with the names of political parties in Nigeria and their manifesto.

Political parties in Nigeria and their leaders

How many Nigerian political parties and their chairman do you know? Although many of these parties have been active in the country's politics for a long time, many voters do not know their leaders. Here is the list of political parties in Nigeria:

All Progressives Congress (APC) - National Caretaker Committee (Chaired by Mai Mala Buni)

Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) - Charles Ogboli

African Action Congress (AAC) - Sowore Omoyele

African Democratic Congress (ADC) - Ralph Okey Nwosu

African Peoples Alliance (APA) - Emmanuel Urhuarhovie

All Blending Party (ABP) - Moses Godia Shipi

All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) - Okey Chikwendu

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) - Mohammed Shittu Kabiru

All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) - Olukayode Oshiariyo

Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP) Godswill Iheanyi Chukwu Nnaji

Change Advocacy Party (CAP) - Abah Lewis Elaigwu

Change Nigeria Party (CNP) - Usman Abdullahi I. Aliyu

Coalition for Change (C4C) - Geff Chizee Ojinika

Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN) - Bilkisu Gambari

Congress of Patriots (COP) - Joy Ada Onyesoh

Democratic Alternative (DA) - Frank Ukonga

Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) - Olusegun Peters

Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) - Benson Gershon

Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) - Michael Ndu

Alliance For Democracy (AD) - Joseph Avazi

Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) - Jay Osi Samuel

Alliance National Party (ANP) - Asiwaju Mashood Shittu

Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD) - Emeka F. Okengwu

Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) - Onwubuya John Abraham

Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH) - Chris Okotie

Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) - Odion Cedrack Okpebholo

Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) - Sam Eke

Hope Democratic Party (HDP) - Ambrose A. Owuru

Independent Democrats (ID) - Edozie Madu;

Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) - Sarah Nnadzwa Jubril

Kowa Party (KP) - Saidu Bobboi

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - Victor Ikechukwu Oye

Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) - Ganiyu O. Galadima

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) - Yusuf Mamman Dantalle

Labour Party (LP) - Abdulkadir Abdulsalam (Baraden Paiko))

Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN) - Ahmed Mustapha Wushishi

Liberation Movement (LM) - Kriz David

Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) - Chika Ibeneme

Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN, previously Mega Progressive Peoples Party) - Hamisu Santuraki

Modern Democratic Party (MDP) - Adebukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi

Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD) - Danjuma Muhammed

National Action Council (NAC) - Olapade Agoro

National Conscience Party (NCP) - Yunusa Tanko

National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) - Umar Mohammed Maizabura

National Interest Party (NIP) - Atuedide Eunice Uche Julian

National Rescue Movement (NRM) - Saidu Muhammed Dansadau

National Unity Party (NUP) - Perry Opara

Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) - Tope Kolade Fasua

Accord (A) - Mohammad Lawal Malado

Action Alliance (AA) - Udeze Kenneth

Action Democratic Party (ADP) - Yabayi V. Sani

Action Peoples Party (APP) - Ikenga Imo Ogochinyere

Advanced Allied Party (AAP) - Salihu Abdullahi Butu

Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) - Peter Blavo

New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP) - Yakubu Shendam

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - Boniface O. Aniebonam

New Progressive Movement (NPM) - Mustapha Bala Getso

Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP) - Ademola Babatunde Abidemi

Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) - Charles Idehen

Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) - Nsehe Nseobong

Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP): N/A

Nigeria for Democracy (NFD) - Asukwo Mendie Archibong

Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) - Suleiman Ahmed Akasawua

People For Democratic Change (PDC) - Mudi M. Waziri

People’s Trust (PT) - Ahmed Muh. Sani

Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) - Don Anthony Chukwuma Harmattan

Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) - Damian Uzoma Ogbonna

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) - Balarabe Musa

Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) - Peter Ameh

Providence People’s Congress (PPC) - Benson Adeton

Re-build Nigeria Party (RBNP) - Japhet Anyanwu

Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) - Israel Nonyerem Davidson

Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) - Thomas Ayo – Da-silva

Social Democratic Party (SDP) - Olu Falae

Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) - Segun Sango

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - Uche Secondus

Sustainable National Party (SNP) - Kayode Arimoro Michael

United Patriots (UP) - Audu Mark Emmanuel

United Peoples Congress (UPC) - Kenneth C. Ibekalu

United Progressive Party (UPP) - Chekwas Okorie

We The People Nigeria (WTPN) - Peter Nwangwu

Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES) - Alistair Soyode

Young Democratic Party (YDP) - Georgina Dakpokpo

Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) - Bankole Okuwa

Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) - Razak Eyiowuawi

Young Progressive Party (YPP) - Comrade Bishop Amakiri

Youth Party (YP) - Chukwudi Onyemaechi Adiukwu

Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) - Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) - Dan Nwanyanwu

There are numerous registered political parties in Nigeria, which means that citizens are spoilt for choice. It is advisable to go through different parties' ideas before settling on which one to join.

Note that the political parties in Nigeria and their slogans and logos stand for different things. Take time to establish which ones match your ideals before you can join. After all, the logos of political parties in Nigeria are their identities.

Importance of political parties in Nigeria and their slogans and logos

Slogans and logos easily identify political parties. It is, therefore, important that they have a unique symbol.

The electorate tends to react differently to political parties in Nigeria and their logos. Some may even cast their vote based on the interpretations they get from these symbols. Therefore, each has a distinct logo, which symbolizes what it stands for.

How many political parties in Nigeria were involved in the 2019 general elections?

Nigeria's presidential race attracted the interest of many candidates. Seventy-three political parties in the country fronted candidates for the top job. However, the competition was tight between Muhammadu Buhari of "All Progressives Congress" and Atiku Abubakar of the "People's Democratic Party". They garnered 15,191,847 and 11,262,978 votes respectively.

There you have it! Now you know the full roster of political parties in Nigeria and their leaders. The formations have different objectives that they intend to pursue when they get in power.

Legit.ng recently published the names of six former governors eyeing the APC chairmanship seat. There are indications that some six former governors have begun intense underground moves and consultations for the national chairmanship seat of the ruling party.

It said that the names are of former governors who played vital roles in the party's formation in 2013. Discover the names of the said politicians in this article.

