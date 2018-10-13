Full list of political parties in Nigeria in 2021 and their leaders
A country's politics determines its social-economic status. In democratic countries, voters get the opportunity of electing leaders to represent them in government. These leaders vie for positions through different political parties or as an independent. So, which are some of the political parties in Nigeria that an aspirant could use?
What are the current political parties in Nigeria? The politics in Nigeria is one of the most interesting on the continent. Considering that the country has a large population, it appears that political power is something many leaders strive for. Therefore, many political formations exist in the country.
Political parties in Nigeria
Since the First Republic days, the country has had multiple political parties (except during the Third Republic, when there were only two political parties). The number has been fluctuating over the years. However, there have never been as many as they are today.
This means that it is as good a time as any to learn the names of all political parties in Nigeria and their leaders' names. However, before you get to know the number of political parties in Nigeria and their names, you may want to find out a few things first.
What were the first political parties in Nigeria?
The Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP) was one of the first Nigeria political parties. It was formed in 1923 by Herbert Macaulay. Its primary function was to put candidates into the legislative council.
With time, it broadened its objectives. It began promoting democracy in the country and increasing its involvement in Nigeria's social, economic, and educational development. It dominated politics until 1938, when the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM) overtook it in elections.
How many political parties are in Nigeria?
In case you do not know, there were 68 parties in the country. The number shot up following the registration of 23 new parties in 2018. Currently, the country has ninety-one political parties, and they are likely to increase in the coming years.
Interestingly, the increase can be attributed to the fact that different formations strive to address people's issues by getting a chance at the national platform to effect change. Therefore, it is crucial to familiarise yourself with the names of political parties in Nigeria and their manifesto.
READ ALSO: List of 20 Prominent Nigerian Politicians Who Have Been in Government since 1999
Political parties in Nigeria and their leaders
How many Nigerian political parties and their chairman do you know? Although many of these parties have been active in the country's politics for a long time, many voters do not know their leaders. Here is the list of political parties in Nigeria:
- All Progressives Congress (APC) - National Caretaker Committee (Chaired by Mai Mala Buni)
- Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) - Charles Ogboli
- African Action Congress (AAC) - Sowore Omoyele
- African Democratic Congress (ADC) - Ralph Okey Nwosu
- African Peoples Alliance (APA) - Emmanuel Urhuarhovie
- All Blending Party (ABP) - Moses Godia Shipi
- All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) - Okey Chikwendu
- Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) - Mohammed Shittu Kabiru
- All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) - Olukayode Oshiariyo
READ ALSO: List of 5 Nigerian Politicians Who Are Past Governors of Anambra Since 1999
- Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP) Godswill Iheanyi Chukwu Nnaji
- Change Advocacy Party (CAP) - Abah Lewis Elaigwu
- Change Nigeria Party (CNP) - Usman Abdullahi I. Aliyu
- Coalition for Change (C4C) - Geff Chizee Ojinika
- Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN) - Bilkisu Gambari
- Congress of Patriots (COP) - Joy Ada Onyesoh
- Democratic Alternative (DA) - Frank Ukonga
- Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) - Olusegun Peters
- Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) - Benson Gershon
- Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) - Michael Ndu
- Alliance For Democracy (AD) - Joseph Avazi
- Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) - Jay Osi Samuel
- Alliance National Party (ANP) - Asiwaju Mashood Shittu
- Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD) - Emeka F. Okengwu
- Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) - Onwubuya John Abraham
- Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH) - Chris Okotie
- Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) - Odion Cedrack Okpebholo
- Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) - Sam Eke
- Hope Democratic Party (HDP) - Ambrose A. Owuru
- Independent Democrats (ID) - Edozie Madu;
- Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) - Sarah Nnadzwa Jubril
- Kowa Party (KP) - Saidu Bobboi
- All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - Victor Ikechukwu Oye
- Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) - Ganiyu O. Galadima
- Allied Peoples Movement (APM) - Yusuf Mamman Dantalle
- Labour Party (LP) - Abdulkadir Abdulsalam (Baraden Paiko))
- Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN) - Ahmed Mustapha Wushishi
- Liberation Movement (LM) - Kriz David
- Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) - Chika Ibeneme
- Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN, previously Mega Progressive Peoples Party) - Hamisu Santuraki
- Modern Democratic Party (MDP) - Adebukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi
- Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD) - Danjuma Muhammed
- National Action Council (NAC) - Olapade Agoro
- National Conscience Party (NCP) - Yunusa Tanko
- National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) - Umar Mohammed Maizabura
- National Interest Party (NIP) - Atuedide Eunice Uche Julian
- National Rescue Movement (NRM) - Saidu Muhammed Dansadau
- National Unity Party (NUP) - Perry Opara
READ ALSO: List of All the Notable People in Anambra State From Inception
- Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) - Tope Kolade Fasua
- Accord (A) - Mohammad Lawal Malado
- Action Alliance (AA) - Udeze Kenneth
- Action Democratic Party (ADP) - Yabayi V. Sani
- Action Peoples Party (APP) - Ikenga Imo Ogochinyere
- Advanced Allied Party (AAP) - Salihu Abdullahi Butu
- Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) - Peter Blavo
- New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP) - Yakubu Shendam
- New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - Boniface O. Aniebonam
- New Progressive Movement (NPM) - Mustapha Bala Getso
- Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP) - Ademola Babatunde Abidemi
- Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) - Charles Idehen
- Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) - Nsehe Nseobong
- Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP): N/A
- Nigeria for Democracy (NFD) - Asukwo Mendie Archibong
- Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) - Suleiman Ahmed Akasawua
- People For Democratic Change (PDC) - Mudi M. Waziri
- People’s Trust (PT) - Ahmed Muh. Sani
- Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) - Don Anthony Chukwuma Harmattan
- Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) - Damian Uzoma Ogbonna
- Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) - Balarabe Musa
- Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) - Peter Ameh
- Providence People’s Congress (PPC) - Benson Adeton
- Re-build Nigeria Party (RBNP) - Japhet Anyanwu
- Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) - Israel Nonyerem Davidson
- Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) - Thomas Ayo – Da-silva
- Social Democratic Party (SDP) - Olu Falae
- Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) - Segun Sango
- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - Uche Secondus
- Sustainable National Party (SNP) - Kayode Arimoro Michael
- United Patriots (UP) - Audu Mark Emmanuel
- United Peoples Congress (UPC) - Kenneth C. Ibekalu
- United Progressive Party (UPP) - Chekwas Okorie
- We The People Nigeria (WTPN) - Peter Nwangwu
- Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES) - Alistair Soyode
- Young Democratic Party (YDP) - Georgina Dakpokpo
- Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) - Bankole Okuwa
- Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) - Razak Eyiowuawi
- Young Progressive Party (YPP) - Comrade Bishop Amakiri
- Youth Party (YP) - Chukwudi Onyemaechi Adiukwu
- Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) - Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim
- Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) - Dan Nwanyanwu
READ ALSO: 4 important things to know about politicians in Nigeria
There are numerous registered political parties in Nigeria, which means that citizens are spoilt for choice. It is advisable to go through different parties' ideas before settling on which one to join.
Note that the political parties in Nigeria and their slogans and logos stand for different things. Take time to establish which ones match your ideals before you can join. After all, the logos of political parties in Nigeria are their identities.
READ ALSO: 5 Interesting Reasons Some Politicians Are Corrupt in Nigeria
Importance of political parties in Nigeria and their slogans and logos
Slogans and logos easily identify political parties. It is, therefore, important that they have a unique symbol.
The electorate tends to react differently to political parties in Nigeria and their logos. Some may even cast their vote based on the interpretations they get from these symbols. Therefore, each has a distinct logo, which symbolizes what it stands for.
How many political parties in Nigeria were involved in the 2019 general elections?
Nigeria's presidential race attracted the interest of many candidates. Seventy-three political parties in the country fronted candidates for the top job. However, the competition was tight between Muhammadu Buhari of "All Progressives Congress" and Atiku Abubakar of the "People's Democratic Party". They garnered 15,191,847 and 11,262,978 votes respectively.
There you have it! Now you know the full roster of political parties in Nigeria and their leaders. The formations have different objectives that they intend to pursue when they get in power.
READ ALSO: 2023: List of six former governors eyeing APC chairmanship seat
Legit.ng recently published the names of six former governors eyeing the APC chairmanship seat. There are indications that some six former governors have begun intense underground moves and consultations for the national chairmanship seat of the ruling party.
It said that the names are of former governors who played vital roles in the party's formation in 2013. Discover the names of the said politicians in this article.
Source: Legit