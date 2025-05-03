A Nigerian lady cried out on social media after mistakenly sending N800,000 to the wrong Guaranteed Trust Bank (GTBank) account

She shared the receipt from her Union Bank account, revealing her frantic efforts to retrieve the funds

Despite the bank's attempts to contact the recipient, the woman refused to return the money and had already started spending it, leaving the lady in distress

A Nigerian lady cried out on social media after she mistakenly sent N800,000 to a wrong Guaranteed Trust Bank (GTBank) number.

She showed off the receipt, stating that she sent the money from her Union Bank account.

Lady who mistakenly sent N800k to wrong account cries out as receiver starts spending it. Photo: @ii_kach

Source: Twitter

In a tweet by @ii_kach on X, the lady stated that she reached out to GTBank after the error.

According to her, she was told that the bank could not put the account on hold.

She wrote:

“Please help me. I'm loosing my mind. I mistakenly sent 800,000 naira to a wrong account number ( GTB BANK). I sent it from my Union Bank I've been to GTB bank to make complaint and I was told that the account cannot be put on hold.”

Sharing an update on the matter, she added:

“The bank has reached out to the recipient and she refused to send the money back. She has also started spending the money. Bank tried reasoning with her but she refused and hanged up. Saying she won’t return it. And I can’t get court order until Monday. Last time the bank checked. 200k has been spent.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady mistakenly sends money to GTBank account

@__GUZMAN101 said:

"God don bless am be that but norms e suppose fit paste 600k back make una get agreement but that's just me. Anothers man's loss is Anothers blessing.. Unless you Wan go arrest am collect your money best option you have now is to beg and collect your money,you carry am go court and she say she Don spend am na agreement when she go pay back una go get or jail... Choose!"

@Orguy said:

"Again I say, our banks need to adopt technology to tackle this problem. When you send money to someone, there should be a 30minutes/1hour window for the sender to reverse the transaction! All these court order and blocking of accounts are usually long things!"

@UdyAsuquo said:

"So sorry about this. Something similar happened to me in January and till now I have not gotten my money back. Thankfully mine was just 20k."

@POTFRNG said:

"The human heart is wicked sha, someone mistakenly sent money that’s not yours and you went ahead to spend it? When she is eventually arrested please don’t accept any plea bargain, if she does not provide the money she spent make sure she is not allowed to get bail."

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 instead of N10,000 for tithe while another got N1million after asking for N100,000 from loan app.

Lady shares experience after wrong transfer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her frustrating experience on the X app after sending N55,200 to a wrong Opay account.

In her tweet, she shared what the receiver told her over the phone after calling to inform her of the costly mistake she had made.

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to shared their opinions and suggestions.

Source: Legit.ng