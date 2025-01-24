Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, January 24, appointed Ikye Orikpo as the new chairman of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) Teaching Hospital.

In a statement released by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Orikpo, from Delta state, joins the new board chairpersons announced earlier on Friday, January 24.

Meanwhile, the presidency clarified that Duro Meseko from Kogi state is the chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI).

It said:

“What appears to be a duplication has been corrected.”

Also, Sokoto-born Yahaya Bello Wurnon—not Ambassador Wurno—is the chairman of the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

The presidency said:

“The mix-up is regretted.”

Tinubu approves Ijebu-Ode, Moniya ports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a groundbreaking move aimed at decongesting the Western Port System and stimulating economic growth, President Tinubu approved the establishment of inland dry ports (IDPs) in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, and Moniya, Oyo state.

The decision is reportedly part of broader efforts to enhance Nigeria's maritime infrastructure, address congestion at Lagos ports, and create much-needed jobs for the nation’s youth.

Presidential officials said the approval, confirmed by minister of marine and blue economy Adegboyega Oyetola, marks a significant step forward in the federal government’s plan to transform the maritime sector.

