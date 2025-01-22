The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) fosters national unity and development in Nigeria through its mandatory program for graduates under 30

Orientation camps are strategically located across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), serving as the first point of engagement for corps members embarking on their service year

As prospective corps members head to their designated camps this week, the comprehensive list of NYSC orientation camp locations ensures ease in locating these vital centers

A mandatory program for graduates under 30, it kicks off with a three-week orientation program, where corps members are introduced to the NYSC structure, participate in drills, and gain exposure to various skills.

A full list of NYSC locations in all 36 states and FCT Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

NYSC orientation camp locations

Abia (AB)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umunna, Bende Local Government Area, Abia State.

Adamawa (AD)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Lapondo Road, Damare, Girei LGA, Adamawa State.

Akwa Ibom (AK)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Anambra (AN)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Bauchi (BA)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, KM 60 Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Council, Bauchi State.

Bayelsa (BY)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town via Kaiama Town, Kolokuma-Opokuma L.G.A, Bayelsa State.

Benue (BN)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, Kilometer 35 Makurdi-Gboko Road, Benue State.

Borno (BO)

Mustapha Umar El-Kanemi Arabic Teachers College, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Cross River (CR)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Obubra, Obubra Local Government Area, Cross River State.

Delta (DT)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Former Martins TTC, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North L.G.A, Delta State.

Ebonyi (EB)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Macgregor College, Afikpo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

Edo (ED)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Opposite Igbinedion University, Okada, Ovia North East, Edo State.

Ekiti (EK)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ise-Orun/Emure Local Government Area, Ekiti State.

Enugu (EN)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State.

FCT (FC)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, FCT.

Gombe (GM)

NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Science Technical College, Amada, KM 21, Gombe-Bauchi Highway, Near International Airport, Gombe State.

Imo (IM)

NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Former Girl's Model Secondary School, Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area, Imo State.

Jigawa (JG)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Opposite Army Barrack, Fanisua, Dutse Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

Kaduna (KD)

Government College Gwamna Road, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Kano (KN)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Kusala Dam, Karaye, Karaye Local Government, Kano State.

Katsina (KT)

Youth Multi-purpose Centre/NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mani Road, Katsina State.

Kebbi (KB)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Dakingari Local Government Area, Kebbi State.

Kogi (KG)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Asaya, Kabba Local Government Area, Kogi State.

Kwara (KW)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area, Kwara State.

Lagos (LA)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Lagos State.

Nasarawa (NS)

Magaji Dan-Yamusa Permanent Orientation Camp, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Niger (NG)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Former Abubakar Dada Senior Secondary School, Paiko, Niger State.

Ogun (OG)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikenne Road, Sagamu Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Ondo (OD)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Osun (OS)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Aisu College Hospital Road, Ede North Local Government Area, Ede, Osun State.

Oyo (OY)

Government Technical College, Iseyin Local Government Area, Iseyin, Oyo State.

Plateau (PL)

NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Waye Foundation by Buken Academy, Doi-Du, Jos South LGA, Plateau State.

Rivers (RV)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Sokoto (SO)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wamakko, Wamakko Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

Taraba (TR)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sibre, Airport Road, Jalingo, Taraba State.

Yobe (YB)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Dazigau, KM 5 Potiskum-Kano Road, Nangere Local Government Area, Yobe State.

Zamfara (ZM)

NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Beside FRSC Office, Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

Source: Legit.ng