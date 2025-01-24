The death of A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, has been announced

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, passed on on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

It was gathered that Useni died following a protracted illness.

General Useni transitioned into politics after retiring from the military to contribute to the country's development.

Below are some interesting facts about the late former FCT minister according to Useni's brief bio on FUTA website.

Facts about Jeremiah Useni

General Useni was born on February 16, 1943, and hails from Langtang, Plateau state.

He was a Lt. General in the Nigerian Army.

Useni was a one-time Military Governor of Nigeria's defunct Bendel State from January 1984 – August 1985.

He served as the FCT minister under the late military junta, General Sani Abacha from 1993 to 1998.

He was also a former Minister for Transport and Quarter-Master General of the Nigeria Army.

Useni was also a former Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly from 2015 to 2019 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He lost in the 2019 governorship election in Plateau state to the then-incumbent governor, Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Useni was a former Deputy Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He left the ANPP in May 2006 to become chairman of a new party, the Democratic People's Party (DPP)

However, he was suspended indefinitely in December 2008, for saying the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa was a national sacrifice.

Useni ran for election as Senator for Plateau South in April 2011 on the DPP platform but lost to PDP’s Victor Lar.

Saraki mourns Useni

Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has mourned the passing late General Useni.

Saraki described Useni as a true patriot and a great statesman and prayed that the Almighty would comfort all those mourning his passing.

The former governor of Kwara state governor and PDP chieftain said:

General Useni was a man of profound wisdom and boundless energy—defined by selfless service and dedication to our nation. He was a patriot, through and through.

His leadership in Plateau State, North Central Zone, and across the country stands as a testament to his character and vision.

Useni tells Buhari to use military experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Useni called on Muhammadu Buhari to secure the release of some Plateau state indigenes captured by Boko Haram.

The retired general says it is painful that some Plateau state indigenes were recently captured by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

Useni notes that it is disturbing that the kidnappings are tied to religious differences and as revenge for other killings outside Nigerian borders.

