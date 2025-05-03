A Nigerian man has pointed out something intriguing he observed regarding happenings in the country

The man's thought-provoking observation comes on the back of online critic Verydarkman's recent arrest after he visited GTBank's headquarters with his mother over an account issue

According to the man, he is starting to see the pattern, which is all about changing the conversation

A man, identified as Segun Ben-Ajayi, has called people's attention to something he noticed about what goes on in Nigeria.

Reacting to the recent arrest of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, the man noted that it came a day after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, had accused Seyi Tinubu, President Tinubu's son, of a brutal attack in Abuja.

A man shares what he noticed after Verydarkman's recent arrest. Photo Credit: Segun Ben-Ajayi, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Man's observation about happenings in Nigeria

According to Segun, every time there is a serious national issue gaining momentum among Nigerian youths, "they" arrest Verydarkman.

He noted that there seems to be a deliberate attempt to always change the narrative because people have short memories. He wrote on Facebook:

"Thursday: "Seyi Tinubu ordered my kidnap, beating, and I was stripped naked and butchered," says NANS President.

"Friday: EFCC arrests VeryDarkMan.

"Every time there's a serious national issue gaining traction among the youth, they arrest VDM.

"I’m starting to see the pattern, it's all about changing the conversation. They know the streets have short memory: one distraction at a time.

"We all know what we are doing."

A man shares what he observed about after Verydarkman's arrest. Photo Credit: Segun Ben-Ajayi, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Verydarkman's arrest stirs mixed reactions

Isaac Judith Sisiheritage said:

"The very day they were supposed to release criminal files of Tinubu, VDM was arrested and it became the trending news."

Blessing Agabus Daniel said:

"Whenever there's a National issue. He will resurrect from nowhere to take over the scene. Started by criticism fàke products and bàd leaders.

"Now?

"Pay close attention!!!"

Ndifreke Etukudo said:

"Thought I was the only one thinking this... This is just to distract Nigerians from that whole NANS case indicting Seyi & Natasha."

Kemi Ntuk said:

"The pattern is becoming glaring or he somehow starts drama with one person, and it becomes a trending topic."

Mike Asukwo said:

"Iniobong Udoh , Nigerians just want their own Spiderman, please don't spoil it for them. Many times we miss the small details, we ignore details. For instance, while the Spiderman was dragging prisons officials, he was making a video with the Minister of Interior, trying to tell us how hard the guy was working. I just laughed and scrolled past."

Samuel Campbell said:

"Somebody posted something of this on twitter, and instantly I got the picture.

"I may not believe this to be true cause it might still end up being a conspiracy theory. But I'll not be f00lish to bury this cause it's an obvious pattern one too many. Sadly, it's consuming the public already.

"No blogger(perhaps few) is talking about the alleged abuse of NANS president by the president's son that is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. But it's one dude who the public tagged as a Messiah they're talking about.

"Lol.

"Misplaced priority."

Man arrested with Verydarkman breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was arrested with Verydarkman had shared his experience.

Narrating his experience, while showing discomfort, the man said they were waylaid by a black Hilux and forcefully taken by unidentified men who only screamed "DSS, DSS" and reportedly spoke in Hausa.

"...They (the unidentified men who ambushed and took them) wore black and black. No name tag. Nothing, nothing. No sign of any military or this thing. The only thing I heard was, "DSS, DSS"..." he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng