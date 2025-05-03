Breaking: Former NNPC Chairman Mele Kyari Lands in EFCC's Custody
Mele Kyari, the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, has already been made to answer questions in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The former NNPC boss and some top officials of the national oil firm, who were recently removed from their offices, are answering questions on the alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of funds.
According to TheCable, sources disclosed that the former NNPC boss was taken into custody on Friday, May 2, and there is a tendency that he will be spending the whole of the weekend over there.
The EFCC officials are not speaking about the arrest. However, a leaked letter reportedly sent to Bayo Ojulari, the new GCEO, has been making waves on social media.
In the letter, the anti-graft agency requested the new NNPC boss to provide true copies of the emoluments and allowances of the 14 officials, as well as those who have retired and those who are no longer working with the firm.
The other officials under investigation are Mustapha Magaji Sugungun, Abubakar Lawal Yar’ Yar'Adua, Kayode Olusegun Adetokunbo, Mele Kolo Kyari, Efiok Michael Akpan, Isiaka Abdulrazak, Babatunde Bakare, Umar Ajiya, Jimoh Olasunkanmi, Dikko Ahmed, Bello Kankaya, Ibrahim Onoja, Desmond Inyama, and Ademoye Adeniyi Jelli.
