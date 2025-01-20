Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari are testifying before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, France

The duo's appearance in court is reportedly in connection with the $2.3 billion arbitration proceedings filed against Nigeria by Sunrise Power over an alleged breach of contract by the federal government

Legit.ng gathered that both former leaders and elder statesmen are in Paris in respect of the matter

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, governance, and legal matters in Nigeria.

Paris, France - Former President Muhammadu Buhari will take the stand on Monday, January 20, 2025, in the $2.3 billion arbitration proceedings filed against Nigeria by Sunrise Power.

As reported by The Cable, the case was filed at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, France, over an alleged breach of contract by the federal government of Nigeria.

Muhammadu Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo are testifying before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on the $2.3 billion arbitration proceedings against Nigeria. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Reports had claimed Buhari had already testified on the disputed Mambilla hydropower project, but the online newspaper reported that arbitration hearings will only commence on Monday, January 20.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (fondly called OBJ) is also in France to give his testimony, Daily Trust corroborated.

Mambilla controversy: Ex-AGF suddenly flies to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Michael Aondoaaka, the former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) who had earlier filed a witness statement in support of Sunrise, has suddenly left Paris reportedly claiming that he was summoned back to Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng gathered that this may be part of the overall strategy of the Sunrise team to allege witness intimidation by the Nigerian government and secure the sympathy of the tribunal members.

A presidency official revealed on Sunday, January 19, that Aondoakaa was not summoned by Tinubu.

A social media post had previously alleged that Tinubu forced Buhari to testify — another tactic believed to be aimed at strengthening a witness intimidation argument at the tribunal. However, Buhari previously wrote to Lateef Fagbemi, the incumbent AGF, in January 2024 denying granting Abubakar Malami, the former AGF, the authority to enter into a $200 million settlement agreement with Sunrise.

Read more Mambilla Power dispute:

Mambilla arbitration: Tinubu's govt makes clarification

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency denied news on social media that President Tinubu forced his predecessor Buhari to take the witness stand in a Paris court in France over a $6 billion Mambilla power contract fraud.

An online media platform had reported that Buhari was hauled into court on Saturday, January 18, for allegedly breaching the terms of a power generation and distribution contract awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). However, the president, through Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s spokesperson, said that the lawsuit was “private” and should not have been reported in the media.

Onanuga added that the proceeding "was entirely confidential until the international arbitrators decide".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng