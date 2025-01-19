The All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 16 out of 18 chairmanship seats in the Ondo State local government elections

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the elections, citing concerns over ODIEC's credibility and alleging bias towards the ruling APC

Despite PDP's withdrawal, 12 other parties, including the Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), contested the elections, which ODIEC described as peaceful and smoothly conducted

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed a resounding victory in the Ondo State local government elections, winning 16 out of 18 chairmanship seats.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Joseph Aeemo, Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), at the commission's headquarters in Akure.

APC wins 16 of 18 LG chairmanship seats in Ondo state Photo credit: @officialAPCng/@officialPDPNg/@NgLabour

Source: Twitter

“We have successfully concluded the election in 16 local government areas, and the APC emerged victorious in all of them,” Aeemo stated.

He also revealed that voting in Ondo West LGA had been rescheduled, while results from Owo LGA were still being awaited.

PDP boycotts elections, raises credibility concerns

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) opted out of the election, citing a lack of confidence in ODIEC’s ability to conduct a credible poll.

In a statement issued before the vote, PDP officials accused the commission of bias, claiming it favored the ruling party, Vanguard reported.

A PDP spokesperson remarked,

“Our decision to boycott the election stems from a history of manipulated processes that undermine democracy. We refuse to lend credibility to such an exercise.”

Twelve political parties participate

Despite PDP's withdrawal, 12 political parties, including the Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), contested the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The participating parties included Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others, Channels Television reported.

The absence of the PDP did little to dampen the electoral process. Aeemo commended the smooth conduct of the elections, saying,

“We witnessed a peaceful atmosphere across the polling units. The people exercised their franchise without major incidents.”

The Ondo State local government elections were conducted after a long hiatus. The last council poll took place on August 23, 2020, with the tenure of elected officials expiring on August 22, 2023. Since then, council administration had been handled by civil servants serving as Heads of Local Government Administrations.

Following several postponements, ODIEC eventually fixed January 18, 2025, as the date for the elections.

While the APC’s dominance is clear, the final picture of the local government landscape will emerge after the rescheduled election in Ondo West LGA and the declaration of results from Owo LGA.

PDP Chieftain mentions cabal in Tinubu's govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that President Bola Tinubu is the only cabal in his government and that no one controls it.

The PDP chieftain maintained that the president did not allow his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to be effective in his position. '

According to Showunmi, Tinubu designed the infrastructure of his administration that made his appointees ineffective in their roles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng