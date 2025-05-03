Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan’s friend, Kokopee, and his brother, have updated Nigerians about his wellbeing

In a video that was posted online, VDM’s brother and his friend, Kokopee, claimed they were denied access to give him food at the EFCC headquarters

This new information about VeryDarkMan’s situation raised the concerns of many Nigerians with some of them asking questions

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan’s brother, Mark and his friend, Kokopee, have updated Nigerians about the situation of things.

Recall that the social media critic was arrested on Friday, May 1, after he had previously shared a video of himself at a bank with his mother, where he had gone to complain about the alleged deduction from his mother's salary account over a loan she never took.

A day after VDM’s arrest, Kokopee and VDM’s brother went to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s headquarters in Abuja to give the social critic something to eat. They took fruits and some drinks with them. However, the young men were denied entry to see VeryDarkMan.

According to the online critic’s brother, he was told that there was a standing order that nobody was allowed to see VDM, not even to give him food. They, however, assured him that the social crusader would be fed by them while in custody.

In his words:

“They said there’s a standing order that nobody should see VDM today, even to give him food, that they would feed him.”

See the video below:

Recall that VDM’s friend, Kokopee, had made claims about plans being underway to allegedly poison VeryDarkMan. He disclosed this while sharing how the online critic was roughhandled in front of his mother whom he had followed to sort out her issues at GTBank.

Reactions as EFCC stops VDM’s brother from feeding him

After Kokopee shared the new update with Nigerians on how they were denied access to give VDM food at the EFCC headquarters, it raised the concerns of many netizens. Some of them asked questions about his well-being:

Madamuju222 said:

“Nawa oo, I hope he is still there 😓.”

Diamondgheft said:

“Make Nothing Do VDM ooo!!!! E Go Be Like Film. Is Like Na Here Nigeria Go First Talk The Grace Of The Lord Make We Still Dey Watch.”

Manlike_barry said:

“Omor This is sad 😢.”

Olu.wafeyisola said:

“Can't believe he was doing all that with ordinary eyes.”

C_c_fashion_home said:

“My own be say make nothing happen to VDM… una go run comot for una office when Nigerian youth go come for una.”

Whosqueenpetite said:

“This is really crazy and scary.”

Hypeman.morgan wrote:

“Nawa o!! On God sha, i kuku kw say nothing go happen to him.”

Betty_omohhh said:

“Their plans will not work , God is alive 🙌.”

Angelbeautifulmakeover said:

“Abeg did you people see him with your eyes or hear his voice secondly have you check up on his mom…”

Queentk4eva said:

“It’s alright, he can do dry fast, abeg he should not eat and drink water in that place biko. God will keep him well till Monday 🙌❤️ #freevdm .”

Johnson.ejembi.92 said:

“Omo this guy's really plan to really do vdm strong thing ooo...omo to give am food na problem.”

Iam_djswazzyhernandez said:

“Omo make him no chop there ooo. But the body needs food.”

VeryDarkMan's arrest: GTBank shares CCTV footage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has finally responded to the controversy surrounding the arrest of social media critic Verydarkman.

As the story gained traction online, GTBank released a CCTV footage of VDM leaving the banking hall and heading to the car park, moments before he was arrested.

