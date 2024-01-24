The University of Melbourne, Australia, has invited interested international students to apply for its Melbourne Research Scholarship

The Melbourne Research Scholarship is worth 37,000 AUD (N21 million), and it also offers a relocation allowance of 3000 AUD (N1.7 million)

To be considered for the scholarship, interested scholars will have to first apply to the University of Melbourne for admission

The Melbourne Research Scholarship is for graduate students only, and it is open to students in all fields of research.

Information on the school's website states that both doctoral and master students are eligible to apply.

Benefits of the Melbourne Research Scholarship

Selected students will receive a full school fee waiver of up to 37,000 AUD for two years as well as 3000 AUD to assist international students in relocating to Australia.

To be considered for the Melbourne Research Scholarship, interested scholars must first be accepted as students into the school.

This means they must first file their application to study a course of their choice at the University of Melbourne.

If they are accepted as students of the school, they are automatically qualified to be considered based on the merit of their credentials.

The school says:

"To be eligible for this scholarship, you must have applied for and meet the entry requirements for a graduate research degree at the University of Melbourne, or be currently enrolled in a graduate research degree at the University of Melbourne."

