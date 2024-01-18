A university in the United Kingdom, (UK) is now accepting applications for its Hornby Education Trust scholarship

The scholarship is taken at the University of Exeter, UK and Nigerian English language teachers looking for a master fee waiver can apply

The Hornby Education Trust scholarship offers stipends to the tune of 15,500 pounds (N16.8 million)

The Hornby Education Trust is for those who teach English as a second language. Photos: Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen and Aaron Foster. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

A post on the website of the University of Exeter states that the scholarship opportunity is open for masters students from low and middle-income countries.

Specifically, the Hornby Education Trust is awarded to teachers who teach English to speakers of other languages and who are seeking a masters in education at the University of Exeter.

A part of the information reads:

"Up to ten (10) fully funded scholarships are available to students who meet the University of Exeter’s admission’s criteria for the MEd TESOL Programme for September 2024 entry. Scholarships will be awarded to academically talented and experienced applicants who are nationals of and work in low and middle-income countries."

Benefits and how to apply for the Hornby Education Trust

One of the benefits of the scholarship opportunity is that it offers living stipends to beneficiaries and also a return international travel cost.

As a requirement, interested English language teachers who want to access the funding must have been teaching English for at least three years.

Also, candidates must hold a first degree with a grade not lower than 2nd class honours.

The school says interested persons must first send in their application and be accepted as students at the University of Exeter, after which they can apply for the scholarship.

The deadline for the Hornby Education Trust is March 1, 2024.

Scholarship for female students

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that female students from Nigeria are qualified to apply for the 2024 Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship at Durham University, UK.

The application is open to female students seeking to undergo master's studies at Durham University in the 2024 academic session.

The scholarship is funded by alumni, friends of the college and others, and the deadline for the application is March 24, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng