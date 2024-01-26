Radboud University, Netherlands, is searching for brilliant students who want to take up masters scholarship opportunities in the school

The scholarship offers a full tuition fee waiver and all living expenses of up to €11,520 (N11.2 million) for the duration of the study

Radboud University has announced on its website that the application for the scholarship is ongoing and will terminate on January 31, 2024

Interested students from non-EU countries who want to study under scholarship can apply to Radboud University.

Radboud University, Netherlands, has shared details of how interested students can apply for its Encouragement Scholarship.

The Radboud University Encouragement Scholarship offers complete tuition waivers for masters students.

Also, selected scholars will get a living allowance of €11,520 (N11.2 million) during the duration of their masters studies.

How to apply for the Radboud scholarship and study in the Netherlands

The school says:

"Radboud University wants to contribute to a healthy and free world with equal opportunities for all. We find it important to realise a diverse and inclusive campus for all our students and staff. In order to give all talented students the opportunity to become part of our academic community, including students from non-EU/EEA countries who might be financially struggling to pay the institutional Radboud University tuition fee, we offer a number of full scholarships."

Also, the scholarship covers the cost of a visa, residency permit and health insurance for selected scholars.

There is no special application for the Radboud Encouragement Scholarship. Rather, interested students must first apply and get an admission offer from the school.

When they are applying for admission to the school, students are to indicate that they would need funding through the RES.

The school wrote on its website:

"You must have submitted your application in the online OSIRIS Application system on 31 January 2024 23:59 CEST at the latest."

