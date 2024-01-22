A man, Victor Agboga shared a good scholarship opportunity for Nigerians who wish to study in Australia beginning in 2024

The Research Training Program (RTP) Stipend is taken at Monash University, Australia, and it is worth 35,000 Australian dollars (N20.5 million)

Speaking to Legit.ng on the story, a relocation expert, Seyi Obasi, said apart from Canada, UK and US, Australia is also a good place for Nigerians to study

A man shared a great scholarship opportunity at Monash University, Australia, and Nigerians are qualified to apply.

The scholarship opportunity is the Research Training Program (RTP) Stipend for graduate students seeking school fees waiver at Monash University.

The Monash University Scholarship opportunity has a relocation allowance. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Victor Agboga and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Sharing the opportunity on LinkedIn, the man, Victor Agboga, said there is a relocation allowance for those selected.

Scholarship in Australia offers school fees waiver

Victor said the scholarship is worth 35,000 Australian dollars (N20.5 million), and also offers health insurance, and IELTS/TOEFL waiver.

Checks on the website of Monash University show that the application deadline for the scholarship is March 31, for the first round.

The school says:

"Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarships are provided by the Australian Government to support both domestic and international students undertaking Research Doctorate and Research Masters degrees."

Also, the information says that interested students must first apply to the university for normal admission, after which they will automatically qualify to be considered for the scholarship based on their academic merit.

Speaking to Legit.ng on opportunities in Australia, Seyi Obasi, a scholarship expert at Japa Systems, said the country is a good place to study and possibly settle.

Her words:

"Australia is great, of course. They have the same system of work after studies as Canada and the UK, and they also have a points-based system for permanent residency after that."

Another scholarship opportunity in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a scholarship opportunity opened for female students who wish to study in the UK.

The opportunity is the Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship at Durham University, UK.

Selected female students will have their visa expenses covered by the scholarship.

