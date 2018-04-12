Colleges in Canada without application fee for international students

A large number of colleges in Canada attract students from all across the planet. Applying to these colleges can become expensive, especially for international students on a tight budget. The absence of application fees reduces the financial burden on prospective students. Here are some of the top colleges in Canada without application fees that you can consider sending your application to.

It is expensive for international students and local citizens to study in Canada. Besides paying for each year of your chosen program, you have to pay other fees, including the application fee, which can reach as much as $50 to $200 per application. Moreover, this fee is usually non-refundable.

Which Canadian college has no application fee?

Below is a table of schools in Canada without application fees.

No Institution name 1 Centennial College 2 Oulton College 3 Fanshawe College 4 Lambton College 5 Cambrian College 6 Durham College 7 Mohawk College 8 Humber College 9 Conestoga College 10 Canadore College

Colleges in Canada with no application fee for international students

Nearly every college in Canada charges application fees. This is a standard rule for admission from both local and international students. Finding an institution with zero fees that can accept your application online at no cost is tricky, but it is still possible.

1. Centennial College

Centennial College is a public college located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was established in 1966 and is one of Ontario's oldest publicly funded colleges. Centennial College offers various diplomas, certificates, degrees, and continuing education programs, including business, health sciences, engineering technology, community services, media studies, and more.

2. Oulton College

Those international students who want to study in New Brunswick can look at the local Oulton College. Its application process is simple, understood, and completely free if you apply online.

This is a perfect solution for Nigerians and citizens of other countries who don't want to pay non-refundable fees for just announcing their desire to study abroad.

3. Fanshawe College

Recognized as one of the premier institutions in Ontario, Fanshawe College is dedicated to educating and empowering students with contemporary knowledge. It is one of the top schools in Canada without application fees that offers diverse courses spanning applied arts, business, health care and technology.

With a comprehensive selection of over 200 degrees, diplomas, apprenticeships, and certification programs, Fanshawe College strives to meet the varied educational needs of its students.

4. Lambton College

Lambton College is a public college located in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. Established in 1966, it offers a wide range of diploma, certificate, and degree programs in various fields such as business, health sciences, technology, and community services.

The college is known for its focus on applied learning, hands-on training, and preparing students for the workforce. Lambton College has a reputation for its strong ties to industry and partnerships with local businesses, which helps students gain practical experience and facilitates job placements.

5. Cambrian College

Cambrian College is one of the cheap colleges in Canada. It is renowned for its diverse programs and services and caters to various academic interests.

Cambrian College offers various courses, from business and technology to health sciences and the arts. Additionally, the institution provides valuable student services, including career guidance, academic advising, and support services.

Students at Cambrian College can also engage in a vibrant campus life through various clubs, organizations, and many social activities.

6. Durham College

Durham College was established in 1967. It is located in Durham, Ontario and has 43600 students, including 2000 international students. The college offers a comprehensive range of online, full-time, diploma, and certificate courses. Durham College also awards several scholarships to deserving students.

7. Mohawk College

Mohawk Institution was founded in 1966 as a government-funded institution in Canada. The institution has over 160 programmes with specialities in technology, healthcare, skilled crafts, business, and more. Students can apply for Mohawk College financial aid, such as scholarships, awards, and bursaries.

8. Humber College

Established in 1967, Humber College boasts two primary campuses: Humber North and Lakeshore. Renowned for its diverse opportunities, the college is particularly favoured by international students.

Humber College offers a comprehensive range of programs, including bachelor's degrees, diplomas, certificates, postgraduate certificates, and apprenticeship programs across more than 40 fields of study. It ensures accessibility with its affordable annual fees for students.

9. Conestoga College

Conestoga is a long-standing institution in Ontario that provides a diverse array of educational opportunities through its schools, including the:

School of Business

Creative Industries

Language & Communication

With a 50-year legacy, Conestoga College has been dedicated to delivering top-notch education to nearly 23,000 students worldwide. Notably, it is the sole college in Ontario offering accredited engineering degree programs.

Conestoga boasts a comprehensive selection of programs, encompassing graduate, postgraduate, diploma, undergraduate, and apprenticeship options.

10. Canadore College

Canadore College has three campuses in North Bay, Ontario, and another in Parry Sound. The college specializes in applied arts and technology.

It has more than 3500 students and about 600 faculty and staff. Canadore College offers a wide array of over 80 courses across various disciplines.

Why study in Canada?

Canada is regarded for its world-class universities and colleges, which provide demanding academic programmes, great research opportunities, and cutting-edge infrastructure.

Is the application fees refundable in Canada?

In some universities, students must pay initial application fees to process their documents, so this fee is non-refundable.

Are there universities in Canada that provide fee waivers?

Universities that provide student fee waivers include McGill University, Saint Mary's University, Mount Allison University, Booth University, Cambrian University and Seneca College.

Can you go to Canada for free college?

It is not possible to obtain a free education in Canada. However, several Canadian universities provide fully paid scholarships to international students.

Why is Canada the top choice for international students?

Canada offers an excellent educational system and a hospitable and inclusive student society. In addition, it provides ample chances for students to obtain professional experience in their area of specialization.

Which universities have the lowest tuition fees in Canada?

Some of the most affordable Canadian universities are the University of Northern British Columbia, Canadian Mennonite University, Universite De Saint-Boniface, and Brandon University.

Which college has the lowest fees in Canada for international students?

Colleges with the lowest fees include Cambrian College, Bow Valley College, Humber College and Algonquin College.

How much is the application fee for Centennial College in Canada?

All domestic students must pay a non-refundable application fee of $125. The fee can be paid online, over the phone, through internet banking, via mail, or in person.

Which university gives admission easily in Canada?

Universities known for giving admission easily include Thompson Rivers University, Lakehead University, University of Lethbridge, Mount Allison University, and University of Prince Edward Island.

These are a few of the top colleges in Canada without application fees where prospective students can apply. You can always visit the institution's official website for more information.

