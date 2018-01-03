The University of Calabar courses and requirements in 2022
The University of Calabar is one of the institutions of higher learning in Nigeria, with scholars from every part of the country. The university is home to over 40,000 students, making it one of the most populous in the country. What University of Calabar courses should prospective students choose when applying to the institution of higher learning?
The University of Calabar, Nigeria, popularly known as UNICAL, is a federal university located in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. It was established in 1975 after the Calabar campus of the University of Nigeria was made into the University of Calabar.
Over the years, it has established itself as one of Nigeria's most prestigious learning institutions with numerous courses. If you wonder about courses offered at the University of Calabar, you will be glad to know that they have quite a number.
University of Calabar courses
What are the courses offered at the University of Calabar? UNICAL is a centre for academic excellence with various courses that suit different professions.
The university places a significant premium on learning, and that is why they have a pretty diverse collection of courses that students can settle on. So, what are the University of Calabar courses and cut off marks?
Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry & Wildlife
This faculty equips students with appropriate agricultural, forestry and wildlife knowledge in the following fields:
- B.Sc. Agricultural Economics
- B.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology
- B.Sc. Animal Science
- B.Sc. Crop Science
- B.Sc. Fisheries & Aquaculture
- B.Sc. Food Science and Technology
- B.Sc. Forestry and Wildlife Management
- B.Sc. Resource Management
- B.Sc. Soil Science
Faculty of Arts and Humanities
Courses in arts and humanities cover social sciences, arts, language and history and are the most common in contemporary society.
- B.A. Christian Religious Knowledge and Studies
- B.A. English and Literary Studies
- B.A. French
- B.A. Mass Communication
- B.A. Modern Languages and Translation Studies
- B.A. History and International Studies
- B.A. Linguistics & Nigerian Languages
- B.A. Philosophy
- B.A. Religious Studies
- B.A. Music
- B.A. Religious & Cultural Studies
- B.A. Theatre & Media Studies
Faculty of Education
Students pursuing courses under the Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, and Education earn relevant skills in various subjects.
If one desires, they can advance from the following undergraduate and pursue other University of Calabar postgraduate courses offered.
- B.Edu. Adult Education
- B.Edu. Agricultural Science and Education
- B.Edu. Business Education
- B.Edu. Education & Economics
- B.Edu. Education and Mathematics
- B.Edu. Education and Physics
- B.Edu. Education and Religious Studies
- B.Edu. Education and Social Science
- B.Edu. Education and Biology
- B.Edu. Education and Chemistry
- B.Edu. Education and English Language
- B.Edu. Education and French
- B.Edu. Education and Geography/Physics
- B.Edu. Education and History
- B.Edu. Education and Political Science
- B.Edu. Education and Social Studies
- B.Edu. Education Arts Education
- B.Edu. Foundation and Guidance and Counselling
- B.Edu. Educational Management and Planning
- B.Edu. Educational Technology
- B.Edu. Elementary Education
- B.Edu. Environmental Education
- B.Edu. Physical and Health Education
- B.Edu. Special Education
- B.Edu. Technology and Vocational Education
Faculty of Engineering/Technology/Environmental
Engineering includes some of the most intensive programmes that any university can offer as it has a broad scope of study. The University of Calabar has the following engineering/technology/environmental courses.
- B.Sc. Banking and Finance
- B.Sc. Geography and Environmental Science
- Agric & Bioresource Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil & Environmental Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
Faculty of Law/Legal studies
The Faculty of Law offers programmes that prepare students for professional careers in the legal sector. How many courses does the university have in this faculty?
- Civil Law
Medical Sciences/Health Sciences
The Medical Sciences/Health Sciences faculty has several courses encompassing various professions. How many of the courses offered in UNICAL fall in this faculty?
- Dentistry and Dental Surgery
- Human Anatomy
- Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Medicine and Surgery
- Nursing Science
- Physiology
- Public Health Technology
Faculty of Sciences
The Faculty of Sciences is one of the biggest and holds many University of Calabar courses. These include:
- B.Sc. Applied Chemistry
- B.Sc. Applied Geophysics
- B.Sc. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. Botany
- B.Sc. Chemistry
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- B.Sc. Electronics and Computer Technology
- B.Sc. Genetics and Biotechnology
- B.Sc. Geology
- B.Sc. Library and Information Science
- B.Sc. Mathematics/Statistics
- B.Sc. Microbiology
- B.Sc. Physics
- B.Sc. Statistics
- B.Sc. Zoology
Faculty of Social Sciences
Social sciences deal with human behaviour and cultural aspects. Students undertaking these courses study societies and the relationship among individuals within those societies. How many courses does UNICAL offer in this category?
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Business Management/ Management Science
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Environmental Protection Resources Management
- B.Sc. Policy and Administrative Studies
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. Social Work
- B.Sc. Sociology.
Faculty of Oceanography
The faculty includes various research areas, which include:
- Physical Oceanography
- Chemical Oceanography, e.t.c
Pharmacy
This faculty offers courses relating to pharmaceutical studies. They include:
- Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology
- Clinical Pharmacy & Pharmacy Administration
- Pharmacognosy & Traditional Medicine
- Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry
- Pharmaceutical Micro Biology & Biotechnology
- Social and Administrative Pharmacy
University of Calabar admission requirements
What is the cut off mark for UNICAL 2021? The university has specific requirements for anyone interested in taking their courses. Pre-degree and 100 level students must satisfy the following criteria:
- A credit pass in at least five SSCE/NECO/O’level subjects, including English, Mathematics and three other relevant subjects at no more than two sittings.
- Attain the prescribed JAMB cut-off mark for the preferred course.
200 level or direct entry-level students should satisfy the following requirements:
- All the provisions as mentioned above.
- National Diploma from a recognized institution in Nigeria.
- Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) in sub-subjects related to the desired field with one unit and two passes minimum.
How many departments are at the University of Calabar?
The University of Calabar has one graduate school, ten faculties and three institutes. All these faculties have several departments depending on the courses under every category.
How do I register for UNICAL courses?
The registration process for UNICAL courses is straightforward, and you can do it via the university's student portal using the following steps.
- Visit unical.edu.ng and click on the student's portal.
- Input your JAMB number on the space provided and create your profile. Click continue when you are done.
- After paying your acceptance fee, use the payment code to log back into the portal and click continue.
- Complete your biodata and any other information required by the learning institution.
- Pay your school fees using your ATM card and register for courses.
- Print the registration form and submit the form to your department.
University of Calabar courses are some of the most popular in Nigeria. As a result, the university has established itself as a premier institution of higher learning for students in Nigeria. Also, the university has been making relevant changes to ascertain that its courses are at par with the latest developments in the job market.
