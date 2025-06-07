The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has adopted a no-pay-no-work policy in response to the ongoing delays in lecturers' salaries, accusing the government of frustration

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, highlighted that the delays in salary payments have become a regular issue since their exit from the controversial IPPIS system

Non-academic staff unions, including SSANU and NASU, have also condemned the continuous delay in salary payments, citing the government's lack of response to their concerns

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has taken a significant step against the Federal Government, implementing a no-pay-no-work policy in response to the ongoing delay in the payment of salaries for its members.

This action follows a prolonged issue of delayed payments, which ASUU argues is part of the government's ongoing attempt to frustrate its members.

ASUU Takes Bold Action Against Tinubu's Govt Over Nonpayment of Salaries

While speaking with Punch on Friday, June 6, ASUU National President, Professor Chris Piwuna, explained that the union had been left with no choice but to adopt the policy after salaries were consistently delayed following their departure from the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), a platform that ASUU and other academic unions have repeatedly criticised.

ASUU president accuses government of frustration

Piwuna expressed his frustration with the government's handling of university lecturers' salaries, pointing out that the delays had become a regular occurrence since their exit from IPPIS.

“Since the departure from IPPIS, the salaries of lecturers have consistently been delayed. We don’t get paid the way other workers get paid. It is either we are paid 10 days into a new month,” he said.

The ASUU president further highlighted the financial challenges that lecturers face, especially given the current economic conditions in Nigeria.

“With the economic challenges in the country, it has not been easy for our members. Look at June now, we have not been paid. Our members can’t celebrate Sallah properly," he added.

ASUU’s no-pay-no-work policy enforced by university branches

Piwuna stated that the union had resolved to invoke the no-pay-no-work policy, which means that lecturers will boycott classes until the Federal Government fulfils its obligations.

“We want to teach, but we can’t teach without our salaries. We have decided to invoke the no-pay-no-work policy. Branches have started to adopt this,” he said.

The union’s decision to boycott classes has escalated the ongoing dispute, with ASUU firmly standing its ground until the salary issue is resolved.

Non-academic staff join ASUU in protest

Non-academic staff members are also rallying behind ASUU in condemning the Federal Government’s failure to address the issue of salary delays.

Mohammed Ibrahim, the National President of the Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU), also voiced his concerns.

Ibrahim criticised the government for its lack of communication and the continuous delays in salary payments, stating,

“Last month, we had to write a series of letters asking why our salaries were not released. No explanation was given. University workers are simply treated like second-class citizens.”

He noted that despite correspondence with the Accountant General of the Federation, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Labour, nothing had been done to resolve the situation.

Ongoing frustration over lack of response from government

Both ASUU and the non-academic staff unions have voiced their disappointment over the lack of progress despite multiple official letters requesting action.

“The labour ministry wrote to us to say that they have reached out to the minister of education, but you can see that nothing has changed this month either,” Ibrahim said.

The situation reflects deepening frustration within Nigeria's higher education sector, as both academic and non-academic staff demand a swift resolution to the salary delays.

The outcome of this no-pay-no-work policy will depend on the Federal Government’s response, with university workers growing increasingly impatient over the government's inaction.

ASUU reports 84 lecturers' deaths, demands payment of salaries

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a distressing revelation, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reported the deaths of 84 lecturers between May and August 2024. The union attributed the development to economic hardship and unpaid salaries.

ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, shared this alarming statistic during the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired.

