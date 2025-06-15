Dangote Refinery launched a nationwide project aimed at revolutionising Nigeria's fuel delivery system, set to begin distributing PMS and diesel to various industries on August 15, 2025.

The initiative includes investments in 4,000 CNG-powered tankers and booster stations to enhance logistics and fuel supply, benefiting sectors like manufacturing, telecoms, and aviation.

Additionally, the refinery will offer credit facilities to large customers, with registration for the programme taking place from June 16 to August 15, 2025.

With free logistics to expand the distribution network, the refinery will begin distributing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel to marketers, gas dealers, manufacturers, telecom companies, aviation, and other major customers nationwide on August 15, 2025.

Dangote Refinery has invested in the purchase of 4,000 brand-new tankers that run on compressed natural gas (CNG) to guarantee the scheme's successful launch.

According to a statement by Dangote Refinery, the program will continue in this phase for a long time. To guarantee smooth product distribution, the refinery is also investing in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, also known as daughter booster stations, supported by a nationwide fleet of more than 100 CNG tankers.

This strategic initiative is a component of our larger effort to reduce logistics expenses, improve energy efficiency, advance sustainability, and aid in the economic growth of Nigeria. In support of larger initiatives to boost the economy and enhance the welfare of all Nigerians, it reaffirms our commitment to enhancing gasoline supply and affordability.

This project will provide improved logistics support to all gas stations that buy PMS and fuel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. This revolutionary project will also benefit important industries like manufacturing and telecommunications because decreased gasoline prices will lower production costs, reduce inflation, and promote economic growth.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery offers direct purchases to participants in these important industries, as well as others.

Furthermore, the refinery will provide a credit facility to customers who purchase at least 500,000 litres, enabling them to get an additional 500,000 litres on credit for a period of two weeks, with a bank guarantee.

“This pioneering effort marks a major milestone in our vision to revolutionise Nigeria’s energy sector. Dangote Refinery is dedicated to ensuring that no place is left behind. Our goal is to provide equitable access to affordable fuel for all Nigerians, regardless of location, making energy more accessible and sustainable for everyone, wherever they may be.

“It is expected to revitalise previously inactive petrol stations, thereby driving job creation, stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), increasing government revenue, improving fuel access in rural and underserved communities, and strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. This program reflects our shared commitment to economic advancement, stability, and inclusive development and is consistent with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We sincerely thank the Federal Government for its continued support, especially through the Naira-for-Crude scheme, which has helped stabilise fuel supply amid global price volatility. It marks a major revolution in the midstream and downstream sectors and stands as a key example of President Bola Tinubu’s bold and reformative economic policies.

“We invite marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecom companies, and all key stakeholders to embrace this landmark initiative. The registration process, including Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, will take place from June 16 to August 15, spanning a total of 60 days.”

