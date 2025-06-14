A bill seeking the creation of the sixth state in the South-East geopolitical zone has passed its second reading

The bill is now under consideration by the Nigerian Senate Committee on Constitutional Review

Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West, shared more details about the name of the proposed new state and location

FCT, Abuja - The Senate Committee on Constitutional Review is considering the bill seeking the creation of a new state in the South-East geopolitical zone.

The South-East is the only geopolitical zone with five states, while the North-West has seven states. The North-East, North-Central, South-West, and South-South zones each have six states.

The bill passed its second reading in the Nigerian Senate on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West, said the proposed state, tentatively named ANIM State will be carved out from parts of Anambra and Imo States.

As reported by The Punch, Izunaso made this known during a media parley in Abuja on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Izunaso stated that he was excited about the development of the southeast getting a new state.

“It’s not a favour, it’s a matter of equity. Every other region in the country has six states, except the South-East, which has only five.”

“We’re not asking for too much, just for the balance Nigeria’s federal character demands,”

Senator Izunaso said the creation of the proposed ANIM State will go through due constitutional process, including a referendum, and would not be imposed.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator said it would be unfair for anybody to protest against the proposed new state in the southeast.

He warned that the South-East cannot continue to remain a minority in the regional standing of the country.

“You can’t create a state by fiat. The People must agree through a referendum. That’s how democracy works. But the South-East must not continue to remain structurally disadvantaged.”

