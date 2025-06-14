Former President Goodluck Jonathan distanced himself from a cryptic social media post about the 2027 election, with his spokesperson confirming he does not own an Instagram account

The controversial post, which implied that Nigeria's leaders were "sleeping," gained traction and fuelled speculation about Jonathan's potential re-election bid in 2027

Jonathan maintained a statesmanlike posture after leaving office in 2015, focusing on diplomacy and peace-building, despite ongoing rumours about his return to politics

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has distanced himself from a recent cryptic post circulating on social media regarding the 2027 presidential election.

The post, which appeared on an Instagram account claiming to belong to Jonathan, implied that Nigeria's current leaders were "sleeping" and urged Nigerians to make the right leadership choice in 2027.

Jonathan's spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, swiftly clarified that the former president does not own an Instagram account and is not behind the message.

The controversial Instagram post and its implications

The controversial Instagram post, attributed to Jonathan, stated,

"Since our current leaders are pretending to sleep, we pray that we will get our good leadership back in 2027; your choice will determine the betterment of our future."

The message was accompanied by an AI-generated image of Jonathan shaking hands with former US President Donald Trump, with music playing in the background.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 16,000 views, 1,247 comments, and 248 shares.

The post fuelled speculation about Jonathan’s potential return to the political scene in 2027, amid growing conversations surrounding his re-election bid.

This speculation has been a recurring topic ever since Jonathan left office in 2015, with some of his allies even hinting at the possibility of his seeking a second term.

Jonathan's spokesperson responds to the speculation

As reported by TheCable, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesperson, denied any involvement from the former president in the Instagram post.

“Former President Jonathan does not own an Instagram account,” Eze stated.

He further clarified that the message was not authorised by Jonathan. Eze's statement aimed to quell any further confusion about Jonathan's stance on the 2027 election and his involvement in the post.

Jonathan maintains a statesmanlike stance post-presidency

Since leaving office in 2015, Jonathan has largely remained out of the limelight in terms of active politics.

Despite occasional speculation about a potential comeback, he has consistently taken on the role of a statesman, promoting democracy, peace-building efforts, and stability within the West African region.

Known for his historic concession to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election, Jonathan has worked on various diplomatic initiatives and has been a key figure in advocating for peaceful transitions of power in the region.

While the 2027 election remains far off, the recent social media post has reignited debates about Jonathan’s political future, Leadership reported.

However, as he continues to focus on his post-presidency roles, it remains unclear whether he will return to the political arena in the upcoming election.

