About a week ago, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the cut-off marks for the 2023/24 admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

This has become the practice over the years where the examination board set the standard for prospective students and admission seekers to meet before they can be admitted into any tertiary institution in the country.

The cut-off marks are set as the yardstick for choosing the very best among the over a million admission seekers.

JAMB and stakeholders in the education sector decide the cut-off every year based on the performance of candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that year.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles the list of cut-off marks for tertiary institutions in Nigeria in the last ten years.

List of JAMB cut-off marks in the last 10 years

As reported by NTA, JAMB at the combined policy meeting on admissions into institutions of higher learning in 2014 announced 180 as cut-off mark for universities and 150 for polytechnics.

In 2015, Guardian reported that JAMB pegged the cut-off marks for 2015 admissions into universities at 180, while polytechnics and colleges of education were placed at 150.

JAMB adopted 180 as the cut-off mark for 2016 admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, Businessday reported.

According to The Punch, JAMB fixed 120 as cut-off for universities while polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics was pegged at 100.

Complete JAMB cut-off marks for 10 years

2014 – Universities 180, Polytechnics 150

– Universities 180, Polytechnics 150 2015 – Universities 180, Polytechnics 150

– Universities 180, Polytechnics 150 2016 – Universities and Polytechnics 180

– Universities and Polytechnics 180 2017 – Universities 120, Polytechnics 100

– Universities 120, Polytechnics 100 2018 – Universities 140, Polytechnics 120

– Universities 140, Polytechnics 120 2019 – Universities 160, Polytechnics 120

– Universities 160, Polytechnics 120 2020 – Universities 160, Polytechnic 120

2021 – Universities 120, Polytechnics 100

– Universities 120, Polytechnics 100 2022 – Universities 140, Polytechnics 100

– Universities 140, Polytechnics 100 2023 – Universities 140, Polytechnics 100

