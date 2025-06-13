President Bola Tinubu has been commended for being the most serious Nigerian leader who is serious about laying a good foundation to enhance the country's economy

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, the founder and leader of the One Love Family, made the appeal while appealing to Nigerians to be patient with Nigerians

The cleric also called on the opposition and religious leaders to work with the president and move the country forward

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, the founder and leader of the One Love Family, has maintained that President Bola Tinubu is more serious in putting down a foundation for critical administrative and developmental growth that is realistic, fair, and to balance Nigeria's economy.

Maharaj Ji made this known while speaking on the 2025 Democracy Day in Nigeria on Thursday, June 12, calling on Nigerians to give President Tinubu his due respect.

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji urges Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu's government Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji faults Tinubu's critics

The cleric urged Nigerians to dismiss those attempting to distract him from advancing the country. He criticised recent comments made by some individuals, including Hakeem Baba Ahmed, about the President. According to him, President Tinubu is more committed to laying a solid administrative foundation for economic growth in Nigeria than most of the country's ruling elites.

He emphasised the distinction between "President Tinubu" and "Bola Tinubu." As the current President of Nigeria, Tinubu deserves respect in his official capacity, regardless of personal opinions about him as an individual. He urged critics, including Hakeem Baba Ahmed, to show respect to the President while he holds office.

The Tribune reported that the religious leader also highlighted President Tinubu's efforts to drive economic growth and anti-corruption initiatives. He encouraged other political leaders, such as Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rafiu Aregbesola, Pat Utomi, and religious leaders like Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, to cooperate with the President in the fight against corruption.

How Nigeria can make progress - Sat Guru

By working with the president, the cleric believes that Nigeria can make progress and achieve its development goals. He emphasised the importance of supporting the President in his efforts to move the country forward.

Nigeria celebrated its 26 years of unbroken democracy on Thursday, June 12, during which many Nigerians assessed President Tinubu's achievements in office in the last two years that he has been in office and managing the administration of the country's affairs.

Recall that the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 officially recognised June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria and also recognised late MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, which has been adjudged as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria's history. The 2025 Democracy Day marked 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

Tinubu urges Wike to remain focused

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to remain focused on his ministerial assignments.

During the inauguration of the renovated international conference centre, he said the minister should not be distracted by busybodies.

The President stated that Wike remained a 'visionary leader' and believed he had the potential and willpower to transform the capital.

