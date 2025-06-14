A Nigerian lady who escaped a POP ceiling crash in her house narrated how she avoided the accident before it happened

The tenant mentioned that she started sleeping in her parlour after she noticed some cracks in the POP

Among many people who were thankful she escaped were a few TikTokers who advised against installing POP under a decked floor

A Nigerian lady with POP ceilings in her apartment has narrated how she escaped an accident that could have turned fatal.

She said that sometimes in May, she started noticing cracks in the POP ceiling in her bedroom. At first, she was not concerned.

POP installation in rented house

A week ago, she (@antiadethrift) mentioned always seeing TikTok videos of people showing POP ceilings crashing down, so she started getting worried.

Her anxiety kept her out of her room at night, and she began sleeping on her living room's couch. A few days ago, she heard a crashing noise.

POP crashing down

On getting to her room, she saw that all her ceiling was down and fell right on her bed. If she were there, she would have been gravely affected.

She thanked God that she was unhurt and no property was destroyed by the mishap. Many people were happy for her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

arikenimi sad:

"Pls don't do pop under decking house,it will surely fall,bcus it has no backup."

Shinning glory said:

"Inside room self no save, nawa oo I never recover from India air plane crash."

OG said:

"One thing is for sure,like it or not,pop under decking will surely fall out.. 9000000%."

Santa asked:

"You noticed the cracks and stopped sleeping in the bedroom instead of finding a way to get it fixed?"

The lady replied:

"Fix a whole POP in a rented apartment when I have a hanging rent to settle, okay I don hear."

@GentleKing said:

"I don't Sleep on my new house again....I preferred sleeping in the old building that have ordinary plastic POP ceilings...... this fall....fall...fall would not allow me sleep over there...even by pressing my phone over there, all eyes on the POP....God help us oo."

eddybanky said:

"It is very simple and easy to fix Pop under decked floor. The problem is, the house owners will never pay for the high-quality work."

Boi Crystal said:

"Some developers need to step up with their work abeg , you can definitely help yourself by adding some iron rod through the decking before casting atleast that wilk help a lot with pop falling off something like anchor while setting the reinforcement, instead of workers using nails to hold it."

