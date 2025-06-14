Governor Chukwuma Soludo praised President Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, which have stabilised Nigeria’s economy and earned global recognition from institutions like the IMF and World Bank

Soludo called for a nationwide ideological and ethical rebirth, urging Nigerians to foster values of hard work and integrity while rejecting the culture of unearned wealth

The governor emphasised the importance of investing in youth through initiatives like NELFUND and "One Youth, Two Skills" programmes to ensure a prosperous future for Nigeria

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting five key actions the administration has taken to revitalise Nigeria’s economy.

In a recent address at The Platform Nigeria, organised by Pastor Poju Oyemade and The Covenant Nation on June 12, Soludo praised the government's bold economic reforms and called for a nationwide ethical rebirth to foster sustainable development.

Soludo praises Tinubu’s economic reforms and leadership

In his address, Soludo commended President Tinubu for the "audacious structural reforms" that have steered Nigeria's economy away from the brink of collapse.

"The economic reforms have rescued the economy from the tipping point," Soludo stated.

He credited these actions with stabilising Nigeria’s public finances and earning praise from global institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, and Fitch, who have endorsed the reforms.

Soludo acknowledged that while some critics have dismissed the positive reports from these institutions, they remain a testament to Tinubu’s leadership.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) explained that the state of the economy when Tinubu assumed office was dire, likening it to a “standing dead horse.”

He warned of the potential consequences, including mass retrenchment and wage arrears, but praised the current administration for pulling the economy back on track, with public finances now on a solvency path.

Soludo calls for evidence-based economic critique

Soludo urged economic commentators to adopt a more thorough, evidence-based approach when analysing Nigeria’s economy.

"Many analysts have interesting 'opinions', but I urge them to go deeper: conduct rigorous counterfactual analysis and provide credible alternatives!" he said.

He emphasised that it is easy to criticise when not in the position to implement solutions.

His call for an analytical approach was aimed at encouraging a more constructive dialogue on Nigeria's economic future.

Soludo seeks national ideological rebirth

Beyond the economic sphere, Soludo stressed the importance of a nationwide ethical and ideological renewal to secure Nigeria’s future.

He called for the creation of a “critical mass of 'new Nigerians'” who believe in the country’s potential and are willing to contribute selflessly to its development.

Soludo pointed to the historical importance of nationalists in Nigeria's independence struggle, asserting that the current fight for the country's liberation from underdevelopment requires similar levels of commitment.

Soludo warned against the glorification of unearned wealth and the erosion of traditional values like hard work, integrity, and enterprise.

He decried a growing national culture that celebrates shortcuts to success, stressing that a society that values transactional governance over transformational leadership would not be able to sustain its development.

Strategic investments in youth and future generations

The governor highlighted several key initiatives by both the federal and Anambra state governments aimed at investing in Nigeria's youth.

These include the federal government’s NELFUND student loan scheme, Anambra’s "One Youth, Two Skills" programme, and increased spending on free education and healthcare.

Soludo’s call for unity around ethical values

Concluding his address, Soludo stressed the urgency of breaking the current culture that rewards transactional behaviour and promotes unethical practices.

"We must break this vicious 'culture' and intentionally promote ethical-value rebirth," he declared.

The governor emphasised the need for political parties to unite around progressive values, driving an ideological realignment to ensure a brighter future for Nigeria.

