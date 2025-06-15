Pope Leo has commented on the recent killings by suspected armed herdsmen in Guma local government area of Benue state

Pope Leo said around 200 people were killed in extreme cruelty, describing it as a "terrible massacre"

According to Pope Leo, the victims were internally displaced persons hosted by the local Catholic mission.

Vatican City, Rome in Italy - Pope Leo XIV has condemned the killing of nearly 200 people in Yelwata, in the Guma local government area of Benue state.

The Pope described the fresh attack on the Benue community as a terrible massacre of people who are mostly internally displaced persons.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue strongly condemned the recent massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata village.

The armed men suspected to be herders terrorising the state launched an unprovoked attack on Yelewata on Friday night, June 13, killing around 100 people.

Condemning the development, Governor Alia described the attack as a bloodbath, offering assurance to residents amid concerns.

As reported by Vatican News, the head of the Catholic Church said the people were “sheltered by the local Catholic mission”.

The Pope stated this while speaking just before delivering the Sunday Angelus prayer on June 15, 2025.

Pope Leo prayed for the victims of the “terrible massacre”

“On the night of June 13/14 in the town of Yelwata in Guma local government area of Benue state in Nigeria, a terrible massacre occurred in which around 200 people were killed in extreme cruelty, most of whom were internally displaced persons hosted by the local Catholic mission.

“I pray that security, justice, and peace will prevail in Nigeria, a beloved country so affected by various forms of violence. And I pray in a special way for the rural Christian communities in Benue state, who have been unceasingly the victims of violence"

Benue: Over 50 killed, 15 Catholic parishes shut

Recall that over 50 people were killed and 15 church parishes shut down in Makurdi Diocese following violent attacks by armed herdsmen, with Catholic priests among the victims.

Catholic priests also accused the Nigerian army of failing to intervene during attacks near military checkpoints and called on Governor Hyacinth Alia and President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action.

Pope Leo prays for security, justice, and peace to prevail in Nigeria

The Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association demanded government accountability, and urgent compensation for victims, and urged youths to defend their faith, farmlands, and way of life amid ongoing insecurity.

Protest breaks out in Benue over mass killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that angry youths on Sunday morning, June 15, blocked Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi, Benue state, halting traffic and stranding commuters travelling between northern and southern Nigeria.

The demonstration was sparked by a recent attack in Yelewata, Guma local government area (LGA)—where over 200 people were reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen.

Defying government warnings against unlawful gatherings, the protesters demanded justice and stronger security, accusing authorities of abandoning affected communities.

