The Nigerian Defence Academy has announced important dates for applicants to the 77 Regular Course, urging candidates to adhere to the specified timelines to maintain their eligibility.

Candidates who scored 180 and above in the UTME 2025 must ensure their applications are completed on the NDA Application Portal by midnight on 4 June 2025.

NDA Sets UTME Cut Off Marks, Releases Date for Screening of 77 Regular Course Application.

Obtaining acknowledgement form

Academy officials have stressed that failure to finalize the process and obtain an acknowledgement form will lead to disqualification from the screening test.

After the application deadline, candidates will have the opportunity to select their preferred location for the NDA Screening Test between 5 and 9 June 2025.

The academy advises applicants to choose carefully, as the screening test will be conducted nationwide at designated centres on 14 June 2025.

Only those who successfully complete these steps and secure their acknowledgement form will be eligible to participate in the screening test, which is a crucial phase in the academy’s selection process.

The NDA has urged all applicants to strictly follow the outlined timelines to ensure a smooth and fair application process.

NDA courses

The Nigerian Defence Academy offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses designed to equip officer cadets with both military and academic training.

The academy provides degrees in disciplines such as engineering, sciences, social sciences, and humanities. Some of the key courses include civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, political science, psychology, and military science.

Cadets undergo rigorous training that combines theoretical knowledge with practical military exercises.

The NDA also offers postgraduate programs for advanced military studies and leadership development. These courses prepare graduates for commissioning into the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensuring a well-rounded military education.

About NDA

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is a premier military training institution in Kaduna, Nigeria, responsible for preparing officer cadets for commissioning into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Established in 1964, it evolved from the Royal Military Forces Training College and the Nigerian Military Training College. The academy offers a five-year program combining military training, academic education, and leadership development.

It provides undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in various disciplines, ensuring cadets receive a well-rounded education.

The NDA plays a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s military leadership, producing officers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force while contributing to national security and defense.

