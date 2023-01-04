Following the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)'s failure to pressure the federal government to provide more funds, some prominent Nigerian public universities have increased their tuition fees.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Many federal universities across the country have announced over 200 per cent hike in registration and tuition fees for students, according to a report by The Punch.

A picture taken on July 4, 2017, shows the entrance of the University of Maiduguri. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Below is a list of some of the universities that have hiked their tuition fees:

Federal University, Dutse

Federal University, Dutse, reportedly announced a 200 per cent increase in tuition fees for the 2022/2023 academic session in a memo issued in December 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To ease the financial burden, the varsity allowed payment of fees in two instalments of 60 per cent and 40 per cent per semester, respectively.

It also announced discounts for the children of its workers.

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

The University of Maiduguri said it hiked associated fees due to rising inflation in the country. See below, the breakdown of new tuition fees announced by the varsity:

New students Medicine - N252,500;

New students Medical Laboratory and Nursing - N136,500;

New students Anatomy - N162,500;

New students Physiotherapy - N131,500; and new students Radiography – N133,500

Old students in the Faculty of Basic and Medical Sciences - Between N112,000 and N258,000

Federal University, Lafia (FULafia)

The Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa state, has also reportedly increased registration fees by students to as high as N150,000 for some programmes.

Among others, students in Medicine will pay N150,000 as departmental registration fees.

Meanwhile, the registration fee is not part of the tuition fees to be paid by the students.

University of Uyo (UniUyo)

Returning students of the University of Uyo used to pay N50,000. However, the fee has now been reportedly increased to over N100,000.

Among others, new Medical students will pay N105,750, while returning Medical students would pay N107,750.

New and old students in the Faculty of Education will pay N75,750 and N77,750, respectively.

Returning students in the Faculty of Social Sciences will pay N107,750, while new students will pay N105,750.

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, also hiked its tuition fee, blaming the development on the escalating cost of providing services.

The university also announced the development in December 2022.

Half-salary: ASUU reveals next line of action

Meanwhile, ASUU is on course for a legal battle with the federal government over its refusal to pay full salaries to lecturers during the period on strike in 2022.

However, in a recent interview, the union’s president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said he was not pleased with the slow dispensation of justice in Nigerian courts while labelling going to court as a waste of time.

“When we get there, we will let you know, but legal issue in Nigeria is time-wasting. The next 10 years, you will be there, 20 years. So, when we get there we will let you know," Prof Osodeke said.

Source: Legit.ng