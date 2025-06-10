Patience Jonathan, Nigeria’s former first lady, has shared that divine guidance led her to pursue a doctorate degree despite concerns about her age

Patience Jonathan, Nigeria’s former first lady, has revealed that divine inspiration prompted her to pursue a doctorate degree, despite concerns about her age.

She was among the graduating students at the 43rd convocation ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which took place on May 31.

Patience Jonathan’s academic journey

Speaking at Streams of Joy International Church, Jonathan recounted her educational journey, detailing how she progressed from acquiring a National Certificate of Education to earning a Bachelor of Science and subsequently a Master’s degree.

While pursuing her PhD, she admitted to facing academic challenges, often requiring extra effort to grasp coursework. Reflecting on her initial hesitation, she said:

“When I went to pick up my PhD form, I thought that I would not make it. I said I have finished my career. I have served as first lady of Nigeria. What am I going to do with a PhD?”

However, she stated that she was encouraged by divine guidance to embark on the journey, recalling God’s words:

“But God told me to go there. He said, ‘If your children can make it, why can’t you? Just go there and try’. I went to pick up the form. Three years to me was like 40 years.”

Overcoming classroom challenges

Jonathan shared that she studied alongside much younger classmates, whom she referred to as her “children.” Despite this, she embraced the learning experience and remained committed.

“I would go to class and sit on the bench with my children. Those were my children; I was the mama among them, and I wasn’t ashamed.

“The teacher will be teaching; I will raise my hands and ask questions because the younger ones will understand immediately, but, as a mama, I have to ask questions three times before I understand one thing. Before I knew it, God saw me through.”

Perseverance and graduation

Jonathan also admitted to moments of frustration, particularly when asked to redo assignments by lecturers.

“This man doesn’t know that I’m old. I will soon leave this place and rest because what will I do with it? It’s just to keep the brain moving. But to God be the glory. That thing that seemed impossible, God made it possible, and I graduated.”

Her testimony highlights resilience and lifelong learning, reinforcing the notion that age should never be a barrier to education.

