The White House amplified former President Donald Trump’s statement on the Israel-Iran conflict, sharing his TruthSocial post on X

Trump asserted that the U.S. was not involved in an attack on Iran but warned of unprecedented military retaliation if Iran targets America

His remarks also pointed to a potential diplomatic resolution, suggesting that a deal between Iran and Israel could swiftly end the ongoing hostilities

The White House shared former U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on the escalating Israel-Iran conflict via X on 15 June.

The post, originally published on Trump’s TruthSocial account, addressed tensions between the two nations while emphasizing the potential for diplomatic resolution.

War: Trump threatens massive US retaliation if Iran strikes

Source: Getty Images

In the statement, Trump clarified the U.S. position on recent developments, asserting that America had no involvement in an attack on Iran. However, he warned of a strong military response should Iran target the United States in any form.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” —President Donald J. Trump

The White House’s decision to amplify Trump’s message has drawn widespread attention, as discussions over the ongoing geopolitical tensions continue.

Analysts speculate that this move underscores the administration’s stance on the conflict while highlighting Trump’s influence on foreign policy conversations.

While the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, Trump’s mention of a possible resolution signals the prospect of diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.

This development comes amid growing concerns over regional stability and international responses to the crisis.

Observers continue to monitor how stakeholders, including U.S. officials, will navigate the unfolding events.

Source: Legit.ng