A Nigerian Catholic priest has given his opinion about the plane that crashed in India and killed 241 people on board

The priest said the most rational thing to do at the moment is to focus on helping grieving families who have lost loved ones

He advised that the lone survivor must also avoid fanfare; rather, he should thank God in a pious way without disrespecting those grieving

A Nigerian priest said it is not wrong if the lone survivor from the Air India plane crash thanks God for his life.

The priest was reacting to a comment which said it would be weird if people say God has a plan for the lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Father Oluoma advises that there should be sober reflection after Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survives Air India tragedy. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Oluoma, Getty Images/Aaron Foster and DD India.

In a Facebook post, Reverend Father Oluoma said the incident was a huge tragedy, noting that it is not an occasion for fanfare or loud testimonies in church.

His words:

"It becomes even weirder if that one person goes to church (assuming he is a Christian) to give public testimony of how God 'miraculously' made him the lone survivor of a crash that took 251 lives, to the applause of the congregation. Rationally, such a testimony is problematic."

Tragedy calls for reflection

Father Oluoma said as a priest, he would not allow his pulpit to be used for such a testimony, noting that such survival calls for sober reflection instead.

He stated:

"Folks who usually get carried away by such testimonies lack the mental capacity for deep reflection and introspection. I wouldn't allow my pulpit for such testimonies, not because it is wrong to acknowledge God's goodness to that one survivor or beneficiary, but for the fact that what that occasion calls for is introspection and reflection."

According to Father Oluoma, the most rational thing to do at the moment is to focus on helping grieving families whose loved ones perished.

He said:

"I think that the most rational and spiritual thing to do is focus on helping the griefing families to bear their loss and heal from the hurt. Every utterance and gesture should focus on this. Then is the necessity of investigation into the crash and how to forestall future occurrence. If there are safety and personal skills the individual who survived exercised, it should be made public for others to learn."

The priest noted that the plane crash was a tragedy and should not be treated as a miracle.

Air India survivor has reason to thank God

However, he noted that the only person who survived has every right to give thanks to God, but maintained that there should be no fanfare to it.

His words:

"On an individual level, the lone survivor has every reason to give thanks to God, in fact, that's the most pious thing to do. If the person is a believer, he or she and the church they belong should avoid any fanfare about the thanksgiving."

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who occupied seat 11A survives Air India crash that killed 241 onboard. Photo: Hinustan.

Lady claims God showed her plane crash

