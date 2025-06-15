One man, Chirag Mahesh Patel, painfully recalled the last chat he had with his mother, Manju, before she boarded the ill-fated Air India flight

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025

Manju, aged 79, was seated at 12D, directly behind the only known survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who sat at 11A

As reported by Sky News, the woman’s son, Chirag Mahesh Patel, shared the last conversation he had with his sick mother before her flight.

Manju sat at seat 12D, which was on the row behind seat 11A, where the only survivor of the plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, sat.

Man shares last conversation with sick mum

The 79-year-old woman, Manju, had been in Ahmedabad for several months and planned to visit her son in London, who was to pick her up at Gatwick Airport.

Chirag said the last time he had spoken to his mother was when he reminded her to take her diabetes medication.

He added that he missed a call from her at 4 am on the ill-fated day, when she wanted to tell him that she had arrived at the airport.

The man said "the most heartbreaking thing" was how his mother looked forward to seeing her grandchildren in London.

He said:

"It's unimaginable even in my worst nightmare. And the thing that kills me… is she was so looking forward to seeing us… she kept saying I bought this for you, I bought that, I bought the things for the kids."

Passenger’s son expresses anger at Air India

The man also expressed his anger at the Air India flight concerning how they communicated the news to him.

The man also said he always wondered what his mother's last moment would have been.

He said:

"I said [to the airline] all of this happened on Thursday, you're telling me on Friday afternoon, do you want that flight this evening? That one crashed? The one coming back where 172 goes out? They asked do you want Air India 172? I said how can you ask me that. My mum just died on Air India."

Families submit DNA samples to identify victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some families broke down in uncontrollable tears as they were asked to submit DNA samples to help identify their loved ones who died in the tragic Air India crash.

One of the family members who dropped a DNA sample shared when the results would be ready for them to identify their brother.

According to the hospital, over 190 relatives have submitted their DNA samples, which were being verified so that they could be used to identify bodies at the crash site.

