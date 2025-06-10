Ghana Bans Use of Honorary Doctorate, Professorship Titles in Public

Ghana’s Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has officially prohibited the public use of honourary doctorate degrees and professorship titles, aiming to protect academic integrity

The commission warned that violators would face public exposure and possible legal action

This decision comes amid concerns over degree mills, which have been flooding the system with unearned titles, diminishing the credibility of genuine academic achievements

Ghana’s Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has officially barred citizens from publicly using honourary doctorate degrees and professorship titles, citing concerns over academic integrity and ethical standards.

GTEC announced that individuals who flout the new directives would face public naming and shaming, with potential legal consequences.

The commission emphasized that the practice, widely observed among politicians, businesspersons and clerics, undermined the integrity of Ghana’s higher education system.

GTEC's official statement

In a statement signed by GTEC's Acting Deputy Director General, Professor Augustine Ocloo, the commission denounced the public use of honorary titles as both “deceitful and unethical.” The statement urged all affected individuals to comply, stating:

"This notice goes especially to politicians, businessmen and businesswomen, men and women of God, and any other category of persons to desist from officially using the honorary doctorate and professorship titles in their everyday life."

Rise of deceitful doctorates

Doctorate degrees (PhD) represent the pinnacle of academic achievement, awarded to individuals upon completion of extensive study and research, including a dissertation.

Professorship, meanwhile, is the highest academic rank in a university, earned through scholarly contributions and achievements.

However, the proliferation of degree mills issuing honourary doctorate degrees for a fee has led to a surge in people identifying as academic doctors and professors, without fulfilling the rigorous requirements. GTEC aims to curb this trend and preserve the authenticity of academic titles in Ghana.

