List of accredited universities in Benin Republic and their courses

The Republic of Benin is a West African country bordered by other countries such as Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso and Niger. The official language spoken in the country is French. Benin has several universities and institutions contributing to the country's educational landscape. Here is a list of the top universities in Benin Republic and their courses.

Photo of a man wearing graduation gown and an institution block. Photo: pexels.com, @Martin Kirigua, @Matthis Volquardsen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Benin Republic has universities that cater to a diverse range of academic disciplines. Most of these institutions offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields. While French is the dominant language, English programs are increasing, attracting international students.

Which are the accredited universities in Benin Republic?

Below is a list of the top accredited universities in Benin Republic. The list has been compiled based on information from various sources published online.

No University 1 University of Abomey-Calavi 2 West Africa Union University 3 African University of Benin 4 ESCAE Benin University 5 ISCOM University 6 IUMA University 7 PIGIER Benin 8 University of Parakou 9 Universite Protestante de L'Afrique De L'Ouest (UPAO) 10 African School of Economics

Accredited universities in Benin Republic

The Benin Republic offers a diverse landscape of higher education opportunities, with public and private universities catering to various disciplines. Here is a list of approved universities in Benin Republic.

10. African School of Economics

Address: bomey-Calavi, Arconville Route de l’hôpital de zone 02 BP 372 Cotonou, Benin

bomey-Calavi, Arconville Route de l’hôpital de zone 02 BP 372 Cotonou, Benin Phone: +22994550706/+22997000552

+22994550706/+22997000552 Email: info@africanschoolofeconomics.com

The African School of Economics (ASE) is a private university founded in 2004. It offers four graduate programs at the master's level. ASE also offers a PhD program in Economics. Some of its other programmes include:

Business Administration

Data Science

Quantitative Finance

Statistics and Computer Science

Mathematics, Economics and Statistics

Public Administration

Economics

Management and Finance

Marketing and Management

Finance and Accounting

9. Universite Protestante de L'Afrique De L'Ouest (UPAO)

Address: 176 Adjarra Docodji Porto Novo, Benin Republic

176 Adjarra Docodji Porto Novo, Benin Republic Phone: +22997137120

+22997137120 Email: info@upaopnbenin-edu.org

Universite Protestante de L'Afrique De L'Ouest is a part of the list of accredited universities in the Benin Republic. It is a bilingual private university that was created in 2015. UPAO University offers recognised programmes such as:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Human Resource Management

Computer Science

Engineering

Public Health

Political Science

Sociology

Psychology

International Relations and Diplomacy

8. University of Parakou

A woman tossing her graduation hat. Photo: pexels.com, @Goutinho De Flávio GF

Source: UGC

Address: CDE Rd, Parakou, Benin

CDE Rd, Parakou, Benin Phone: +22923610712

+22923610712 Email: univ-parakou@gmail.com

The University of Parakou was established in 2001. It's a non-profit public institution located in Parakou. This institution provided a library for students working on their research papers. It offers bachelor's degrees in the following fields of study:

Art and Humanities

Business and Social Sciences

Medicine

Science and Technology

7. PIGIER Benin

Address: Square 1270, Rue 320 Agontinkon-Ayidote, Cotonou Benin

Square 1270, Rue 320 Agontinkon-Ayidote, Cotonou Benin Phone: +22921302906/+22997846728

+22921302906/+22997846728 Email: relations.marketing@pigierbenin.com

PIGIER Benin is one of the best private universities on Benin's list of accredited universities. It was established in 1997. PIGIER Benin University offers various courses of study, such as:

Accounting

Entrepreneurship

Transport and Supply

Engineering

Business Management

Business Law

Communication

Computer Networks

Banking and Finance

Resource Management

6. International University of Management and Administration (IUMA)

Address: Seme Podji, Agongo Catholic, Cotonou, Benin Republic

Seme Podji, Agongo Catholic, Cotonou, Benin Republic Phone: +22997304775/+22966207743

+22997304775/+22966207743 Email: admin@iuma-university.com/Enquiry@iuma-university.com

IUMA University is a bilingual university founded in 2010. The institution has high-quality professional lectures. IUMA University in Benin Republic aims to provide high-quality education to students motivated to study and prepare for the future. Some of the courses offered by the institution include:

Arts

Business

Engineering and Technology

Law

Mass Communication

Humanities

Social Sciences

Biological and Life Sciences

Natural Sciences

Applied Sciences

5. Institut Superieur de Communication D’organization de Management (ISCOM)

A student and a lecturer in the library. Photo: pexels.com,@cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

Address: Lot 4390, Senade - Akpakpa, Cotonou, Republique Du Benin

Lot 4390, Senade - Akpakpa, Cotonou, Republique Du Benin Phone: +22965569471

+22965569471 Email: info@iscomuniversitybn.com

ISCOM University is a private university and one of the best institutions in the Republic of Benin. The institution was established in 2005 and has been accredited to offer certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees and postgraduate programmes. ISCOM University offers some of the following courses:

Accounting

Finance

Economics

Public Administration

Sociology

Computer Science

Biochemistry

Management and Information Technology

Mass Communication

Journalism

4. Ecole Supérieure des Sciences, de Commerce et d’Administration des Entreprises du Bénin (ESCAE-Benin)

Address: Lot 680 Dandji, Avotrou, Akpakpa, Cotonou, Republic du Benin

Lot 680 Dandji, Avotrou, Akpakpa, Cotonou, Republic du Benin Phone: +22964532085/+22960136726/+22994598560

+22964532085/+22960136726/+22994598560 Email: info@escaebeninuniversity.com

This technology-oriented institution was established in 2008 by Dr. Mehoba D. Théodore. It is a fully accredited university. It has a first-rate academic program and a fully qualified and very well-educated teaching staff. Some of the courses offered at ESCAE Benin University include:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Computer Science

Information Communication Technology

Political Science

International Relations And Diplomacy

Psychology

Law

Mass Communications

Linguistics

3. African University of Benin (AUB)

Address: Jehova witness street, Le berlier, Akpakpa, Cotonou, Benin Republic

Jehova witness street, Le berlier, Akpakpa, Cotonou, Benin Republic Phone: +22994658226

+22994658226 Email: africanuniversityofbenin2016@gmail.com

The African University of Benin (AUB) is a full-fledged university dedicated to improving Africa's capabilities via education. The institution promotes creative teaching methods and creativity.

Its primary goal is to train educators who can contribute to regional educational growth through novel approaches and instructional methodologies. The institution offers several undergraduate and graduate programmes. They include:

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Accounting

International Relations

Theatre Art

International Law

Biochemistry

Journalism

Project Management

Nursing

Social Work

2. West Africa Union University

Students in a Hallway. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

Address: Cotonou, Benin Republic Lot 1213, 7 Von, PK6, Zones des Ambassades, Behind Mosque, Miva Complex, Akpakpa

Cotonou, Benin Republic Lot 1213, 7 Von, PK6, Zones des Ambassades, Behind Mosque, Miva Complex, Akpakpa Phone: +22968544283/+22996746887/ +22969514829

+22968544283/+22996746887/ +22969514829 Email: wauuhelpline@gmail.com

The West African Union University (WAUU) is a bilingual university that delivers the best education. This private university was established in 2014. It is among the top list of NYSC-approved universities in Benin Republic. It has five faculties that offer both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, such as:

Computer Science

Information Technology Management

Accounting and Finance

Mass Communication

Human Resources Management

Security Management and Counter-Terrorism Studies

Criminology

Entrepreneurship Management

Public Health

Health Sciences

1. University of Abomey-Calavi

Address: Cotonou, Cotonou, Benin

Cotonou, Cotonou, Benin Phone: +22998340404

+22998340404 Email: Secretariat@uac.bj

The University of Abomey-Calavi is the principal public university founded in 1970 as the Université du Dahomey. The school consists of 19 institutions and six campuses. The institution offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in several locations throughout the area. Some of these programmes include:

Human Resources

Law

Political Sciences

Engineering

International Business

Health Sciences

Biochemistry

Biological and Life Sciences

Technology Education

Human Resources

How many universities are there in Benin Republic?

There are over 30 public and private institutions in the Benin Republic. These institutions offer various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Which university in Benin Republic is approved by Nigeria government?

Some universities approved by by Nigeria government include ISCOM University, ESCAE-Benin University, and West Africa Union University.

Which is the most cheapest university in Benin Republic?

African University of Benin (AUB) is one of the cheapest universities in Benin Republic. Its tuition fee is N450,000 for undergraduates and N875,000 for postgraduates.

What is the name of the best university in Cotonou?

Some of the best Cotonou universities include IUMA University, ISCOM University, ESCAE Benin University, African University of Benin (AUB), West Africa Union University and University of Abomey-Calavi.

Which foreign universities are banned by the National Universities Commission in Nigeria?

The list of blacklisted universities in Benin Republic operating in Nigeria includes African University Cooperative Development and the University of Applied Sciences and Management.

Universities in Benin Republic can be an opportunity for Nigerians and everyone else to get an education without travelling too far from Africa. These institutions offer various bachelors, master and PhD programmes. Benin Republic offers you a really impressive education in West Africa.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top aviation schools in Nigeria and their fees. Civil aviation is essential to the Nigerian transport infrastructure and economy. The country has numerous airports, heliports, and regulated airstrips.

There are numerous aviation schools in Nigeria. Most of these are located near large cities and offer various flying-related courses. Whether you want to enter the aviation industry as a fresher or are already working there, you can find impactful training programs at aviation schools in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng