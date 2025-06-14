Three members of a family have died while travelling to the UK to attend a burial of one of their own

The three victims are said to be from the Kamdar-Modha in India, and none of them survived the incident

The three family members include Yasha Kamdar, her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Rudra Modha, and her mother-in-law, 58-year-old Raksha Modha

An immense tragedy has struck an Indian family as they lost three people to the air mishap involving Air India flight AI171.

The flight AI171 was headed for the UK, where it was supposed to land at the London Gatwick Airport, but it crashed a few seconds away from the Ahmedabad airport.

The three family members were travelling to London for a funeral. Photo credit: India Today and Getty Images/amoklv.

Source: UGC

242 people were onboard the flight, and all of them died except Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who occupied seat number 11A in the Boeing Dreamliner.

The aircraft crashed into a residential area near a medical college and also killed some people on the ground.

The disaster sent shockwaves around India and the world and also threw many families into sorrow.

Family loses three members to plane crash in India

One of the families affected is the Kamdar-Modha family, who lost three of their members to the devastating crash.

According to reporting by India Today, the three family members who died in the crash are Yasha Kamdar, her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Rudra Modha, and her mother-in-law, 58-year-old Raksha Modha.

They were on their way to London to attend the funeral of Yasha's father-in-law, Kishor Modha, who had passed away recently in Ahmedabad after battling cancer.

Yasha's husband was not with them on the flight. However, the plan was for Yasha, her son, and her mother-in-law to travel ahead for the funeral while he would join them later.

Their names appear on the passenger's list as Yasha Kamdar (List No. 74), Raksha Modha (List No. 95), and Rudra Modha (List No. 96),

Flight attendant preparing for engagement dies in plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a flight attendant who did her job diligently also died in the plane crash that happened in India.

Roshni Songhare was part of the 241 people who perished in the Air India mishap that happened in Ahmedabad.

Songhare was said to have been preparing for her marriage engagement, but that would never happen, as her life was cut short.

Also, reporting by Indo Caribbean indicates that Roshni was preparing for her engagement before the plane crash.

It says:

"This November, her family had been eagerly preparing for her engagement—a moment they had long looked forward to. The excitement surrounding the upcoming ceremony had filled their home with joy. But that joy was shattered when the London-bound Boeing 787 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing all onboard except one survivor. Roshni was among the 241 passengers and crew members who lost their lives. Now, instead of planning her engagement, Roshni’s family is mourning a devastating loss—one that has left behind only memories of a vibrant young woman whose life and dreams were cut tragically short."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng