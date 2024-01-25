A 61-year-old man, Sobowale Babatunde, from the University of Lagos Distance Learning has made history.

Sobowale graduated with a 4.84 CGPA to emerge as the best graduating student as he rewrote the norms.

UNILAGA described him as "trailblazer who shattered stereotypes". According to the information on the school's X handle, he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management.

The first-class student also has a very rich experience in public service. Many people have been celebrating him on social media.

See UNILAG's tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Hardeydunni said:

"Wow...I know this papa, his in my department biz admin. Congratulations sir."

@ItheMisfit_ said:

"@blaqdgrapher see your mate oooo."

@Mhiz_horlyday said:

"Wow, no dream is unachievable when you are intentional about it."

@lordbanz12 said:

"Baba no wan gree for anybody, congrats."

@DinebariB said:

"Many congratulations Sir. This is amazing."

@CallMeSmallie said:

"Wow! This is beautiful. Congratulations, Me Sobowale!"

@IAM_KCS said:

"WHEN MAN WAKES UP FROM SLEEP IS HIS MORNING."

@TheBlackOla said:

"Congratulations sir but school is scam in Nigeria."

@Eshor_Jerry said:

"Congratulations sir; he didn't come to play."

@hey_toyin said:

"A legend and a trailblazer! Congratulations Sirrr."

@MDJo30940 said:

"Wow.... Fantastic, Great achievement!"

@Samtech112 said:

"I love the way best graduating students are been celebrated this will make the society a better place."

Source: Legit.ng