Sobowale Babatunde: 61-year-old man gets 4.84 CGPA from UNILAG, emerges best graduating student
A 61-year-old man, Sobowale Babatunde, from the University of Lagos Distance Learning has made history.
Sobowale graduated with a 4.84 CGPA to emerge as the best graduating student as he rewrote the norms.
UNILAGA described him as "trailblazer who shattered stereotypes". According to the information on the school's X handle, he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management.
The first-class student also has a very rich experience in public service. Many people have been celebrating him on social media.
@Hardeydunni said:
"Wow...I know this papa, his in my department biz admin. Congratulations sir."
@ItheMisfit_ said:
"@blaqdgrapher see your mate oooo."
@Mhiz_horlyday said:
"Wow, no dream is unachievable when you are intentional about it."
@lordbanz12 said:
"Baba no wan gree for anybody, congrats."
@DinebariB said:
"Many congratulations Sir. This is amazing."
@CallMeSmallie said:
"Wow! This is beautiful. Congratulations, Me Sobowale!"
@IAM_KCS said:
"WHEN MAN WAKES UP FROM SLEEP IS HIS MORNING."
@TheBlackOla said:
"Congratulations sir but school is scam in Nigeria."
@Eshor_Jerry said:
"Congratulations sir; he didn't come to play."
@hey_toyin said:
"A legend and a trailblazer! Congratulations Sirrr."
@MDJo30940 said:
"Wow.... Fantastic, Great achievement!"
@Samtech112 said:
"I love the way best graduating students are been celebrated this will make the society a better place."
