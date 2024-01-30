The Nigerian Air Force is enlisting graduates and post-graduates for training as Direct Short Service Cadets in various professions.

Free online registration commenced on Monday, January 29 and will close on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Interested applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower Division for holders of the first degree and Lower Credit for HND holders

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force has announced recruitment into the Direct Short Service Cadets in various professions.

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigAirForce, on Monday, January 29.

Nigerian Air Force is recruitment for Direct Short Service Cadets in various professions. Photo Credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the online Registration commenced on January 29 and will close on March 11, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Interested applicants who are expected graduates and post-graduates are encouraged to apply online at http://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng

General Instructions for Applicants

Nationality - Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by origin or by birth.

Age - Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years by 15 December 2024 (25 - 40 years for Medical Consultants).

Height - Applicants must not be less than 1.66m tall for males and not less than 1.63m tall for females.

Medical Fitness - Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must meet the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards.

Academic/Professional Qualifications and Requirements

According to the website, interested candidates must possess the following:

Interested applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower Division for holders of the first degree and Lower Credit for HND holders.

In addition, applicants must possess credit in English Language and Mathematics and degree courses of study. Computer literacy will be an added advantage.

Applicants must possess an NYSC Discharge Certificate or Letter of Exemption from NYSC at the time of applying for DSSC.

Required course of studies

Aircraft Engineering: HND/BEng/BSc Mechanical Engineering, Airframe and Engine Engineering, Avionics Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering. MSc would be an added advantage.

Armament Technology: BSc/HND/BEng, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry), Physics, Explosive Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering. MSc would be an added advantage.

Air Intelligence: BSc/HND Remote Sensing, Geographic Information System, Cartography Photogrammetry, Geography, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Computer Science (CompTIA A+, Ethical Hacking and OSINT), Cyber Security/Data Science, Computer Engineering, Mandarin Language (Chinese) and Arabic Language.

Public Relations: BSc/BA/HND Mass Communication, Public Relations, Journalism, Television and Film Production.

Medical Doctor/Consultants. Must possess MBBS, MBchB or equivalent by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the Nigerian Air Force website for the complete list of courses and the requirements.

Nigerian Navy announces recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Navy announced the commencement of online registration into the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 36 Recruitment Exercise.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 29 via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NigerianNavy, the registration will start on Tuesday, January 2 and close on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Interested applicants are advised to apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

Source: Legit.ng