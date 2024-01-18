Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos state - The overall best graduate for the 2021/2023 session at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu, has continued to get praise and attention for his remarkable academic feat.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted some interesting facts about the UNILAG 5.0 CGPA Graduate, according to Edugist.

Birthday

He was born on February 21, 2001, and the only child in the family of six not to be born on a Thursday

Education

David attended the University of Lagos Women's Society Nursery and Primary School and had his secondary education at the International School, University of Ibadan

He completed his primary and secondary education in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

He enrolled in a foundation programme in UNILAG at the age of 15 due to the age barrier for Nigerian admission.

Son of a professor

David is the son of a professor of civil engineering at UNILAG, James Akanmu.

His father lectured him in four courses: Introduction to Civil Engineering (200 level), Engineers in the Society (200 level), and 2 Environmental Engineering courses (500 level).

Never used the library

He never used the library because he didn’t think it was cool to leave a triangular lifestyle

Never wanted to be like a first-class graduate who led a triangular lifestyle—from hostel to classroom to library and back to hostel.

Scholarships

Got his first scholarship on his 21st attempt despite achieving a 5.0 GPA every semester

He was a beneficiary of the following scholarships;

NNPC/SNEPCo National University Scholarship,

OxBridge-Unilag Alumni Initiative Scholarship,

Unilag Endowment Fund, among others.

Author

He is the author of the book “Roadmap to 5.0, The Not-so-hidden Secrets to Academic Success”.

David wrote the book to educate students who would love to make good grades.

Consultant

He currently works as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

David disclosed details of his remarkable academic feat via his X page, @ak_vido

