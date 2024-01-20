Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe has been announced as the best-graduating student of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS), achieving a CGPA of 4.84

The ULBS celebrated its first batch of graduates as an autonomous school during the 54th convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The university praised Abiola Itakpe for her exceptional academic achievements and described her as a multitasking force to be reckoned with in both career and academics

Akoka, Lagos state - Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe has emerged as the pioneer best-graduating student of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS).

This is as the ULBS graduates its first set of students as an autonomous school in the 54th (2022) convocation ceremonies of UNILAG, one of Nigeria's prominent federal government-owned universities.

Legit.ng gathers that Abiola Itakpe graduated with a CGPA of 4.84 in Masters of Business Administration (specialisation in Management).

Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe: A force to reckon with - UNILAG

In a post on its official X account on Saturday, January 20, the university described Abiola Itakpe as "a force to be reckoned with."

"She is a queen of multitasking, balancing career and academics effortlessly. Congratulations on this outstanding accomplishment, Abiola. Wishing you continued success in all your future endeavours!", the X post partly reads.

