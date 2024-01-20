Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe: Meet UNILAG Business School's Best-Graduating Student Who Made 4.84 CGPA
- Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe has been announced as the best-graduating student of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS), achieving a CGPA of 4.84
- The ULBS celebrated its first batch of graduates as an autonomous school during the 54th convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)
- The university praised Abiola Itakpe for her exceptional academic achievements and described her as a multitasking force to be reckoned with in both career and academics
Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria
Akoka, Lagos state - Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe has emerged as the pioneer best-graduating student of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS).
This is as the ULBS graduates its first set of students as an autonomous school in the 54th (2022) convocation ceremonies of UNILAG, one of Nigeria's prominent federal government-owned universities.
Legit.ng gathers that Abiola Itakpe graduated with a CGPA of 4.84 in Masters of Business Administration (specialisation in Management).
Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe: A force to reckon with - UNILAG
In a post on its official X account on Saturday, January 20, the university described Abiola Itakpe as "a force to be reckoned with."
"She is a queen of multitasking, balancing career and academics effortlessly. Congratulations on this outstanding accomplishment, Abiola. Wishing you continued success in all your future endeavours!", the X post partly reads.
Read about Nigerian students' academic feats
- How I Divorced, Remarried During My Programme, UNILAG Best PhD Thesis Award Winner Shares Details
- David Akanmu: 7 Interesting Facts about UNILAG Graduate Who Had Perfect 5.0 CGPA
- FUTO's First-Class Graduate Reveals Why He Will Always Be A Plumber
FUTA first-class graduate shares study method
In a related development, Blessing Chukwuma, a young Nigerian lady who got pregnant while in the 200 level at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) eventually graduated with a First-Class degree.
Ms Chukwuma, who bagged a 4.58 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Computer Science, spoke on how she excelled against all odds.
Asked what she did differently that stood her out academically, Ms Chukwuma said she "studied smartly" because she didn’t have a lot of time to study, unlike other students.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng