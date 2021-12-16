Nasarawa State University courses and admission requirements 2024/2025
Nigeria is among the countries making impressive development in the education sector. The country boasts several tertiary institutions, such as Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK). The institution is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that create a conducive environment for learning and provide students with the right skills. Currently, it offers a variety of courses in its nine faculties.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Nasarawa State University courses and fees
- 10. College of Medicine
- Nasarawa State University admission requirements
- How can you apply for Nasarawa State University admission?
- How much is the school fees of Nasarawa State University?
- What are the courses offered at Nasarawa State University?
- What are the new courses for NSUK 2024?
- Has Nasarawa State University started giving admission for 2024?
- Does Nasarawa State University offer nursing science?
- What is Nasarawa State University's post-UTME cut-off mark?
- Nasarawa State University contacts
With over 200 million people in Nigeria, many students are looking at NSUK as their dream school in 2024. Over the years, this higher-level educational institution has admitted many students who are finally absorbed into the job market.
Nasarawa State University courses and fees
Nasarawa State University (NSUK) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties. Here is a brief overview of the faculties and some of the courses offered:
1. Faculty of Administration
If you are looking to become a successful and renowned entrepreneur, you should settle on a course in the Faculty of Administration. The institution continually strives to improve its learners' learning through innovation and research. You can choose any of the following courses under the Faculty of Administration:
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship Studies
- Marketing
- Public Administration
- Taxation
2. Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts is one of the largest in the institution. It is divided into seven departments. This way, students have the opportunity to choose their favourite course from the many specialities offered. The names of the courses are as follows:
- Arabic Studies
- English
- Hausa
- History
- French
- Islamic Studies
- Linguistics
- Philosophy and Religious Studies
- Theatre and Cultural Studies
3. Faculty of Social Sciences
The list of undergraduate courses offered in Nasarawa State University Keffi under the Faculty of Social Sciences is the best. They are among the most sought-after in the facility. Thus, you can be among the many students applying to join the campus in 2024. The faculty gives you an option to choose from the following degree programs.
- Economics
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
4. Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
This faculty is primarily meant to equip students with practical skills, cognitive abilities, and skills. You can access the Nasarawa State University Keffi portal to learn more about the qualifications.
The faculty offers undergraduate other Nasarawa State University postgraduate courses under the following categories:
- Biochemistry
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Geology
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Plant Science and Biotechnology
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Statistics
- Zoology
5. Faculty of Education
Are you looking forward to becoming an instructor? Then NSUK is your destination. Currently, the department is running various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes divided into Arts and Social Sciences, Educational Foundation, Educational Management, Guidance & Counselling, Science Technology and Mathematics and Special Education. The programmes are:
- Agricultural Education
- Arabic Education
- Biology Education
- Chemistry Education
- CRS Education
- Curriculum Studies
- Economics Education
- Educational Administration And Planning
- Educational Management
- Educational Planning And Management
- Educational Psychology
- English Education
- French Education
- Geography Education
- Guidance and Counselling
- History Education
- Home Economics Education
- Integrated Science Education
- IRS Education
- Library and Information Science
- Mathematics Education
- Measurement And Evaluation
- Philosophy of Education
- Physics Education
- Social Studies
- Social Studies Education
- Sociology of Education
- Special Education
6. Faculty of Law
Like medicine, law is a lucrative field in the country right now. Therefore, there is a high chance you will secure a job once you graduate from this university. The disciplines to pursue under the Faculty of Law include:
- Islamic Law and Jurisprudence
- Public and International Law
- Private and Business Law
7. Faculty of Agriculture
Nigeria is a country that heavily relies on agriculture, mainly farming and livestock rearing. Thus, NSUK has been at the forefront, supporting learners wishing to pursue agricultural courses – this is in line with supporting the country's economy. The Faculty of Agriculture boasts of six main courses, which include:
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Agronomy (Crop and Soil Science)
- Animal Science
- Aquaculture and Fisheries Management
- Forestry, Wildlife and Ecotourism
- Home Science Management
8. Faculty of Environmental Sciences
Before checking out Nasarawa State University school fees, it is integral to learn more about the courses offered at the various faculties. The Faculty of Environmental Sciences has some of the best courses in Nigeria that would equip you with essential skills.
- Environmental Management
- Geography
- Urban and Regional Planning
9. Faculty of Engineering
Engineering is a broad field that involves the application of scientific principles and mathematical methods to design and build systems. Courses offered under the Faculty of Engineering include:
- Chemical Processing Engineering
- Civil and Structural Engineering
- Electrical & Electronic Engineering
10. College of Medicine
The courses offered by the College of Medicine include the following:
- MBBS
- Nursing
- Medical Records
- Community Health
Nasarawa State University admission requirements
For you to gain admission to Nasarawa State University, there are certain requirements that every student should meet. They include:
- NSUK must be your top choice university during the UTME application process.
- Choose NSUK as the first-choice institution and score 140 and above.
- Attain a minimum of 5 credits, including English and Mathematics, in a maximum of 2 sittings.
- The credit passes must include English Language and Mathematics.
- All UTME candidates must participate in the NSUK post-UTME screening exercise.
- Candidates must have an 'A' Level/IJMB pass in two subjects related to their desired program of study.
- When offered admission, candidates must accept or reject the admission on CAPS.
How can you apply for Nasarawa State University admission?
To get admission, you have to apply through the university's admission portal. Follow the steps below to apply.
- Visit the official Nasarawa State University portal.
- Click on "Portal" and then click next to the link written "Not yet a student or a returning applicant?"
- Create an account by selecting your application type, email address and password.
- Verify your email and log in using your user ID and password.
- Proceed with the application by filling out the online application form and providing accurate and complete information.
- Scan and upload relevant documents like certificates, exam results, and reference letters.
- Make the required payment through the designated channels.
- Review your application thoroughly before final submission.
How much is the school fees of Nasarawa State University?
The university charges different fees for different courses. Therefore, it is a good idea to get in touch with the university to learn more about the fees for your desired course.
What are the courses offered at Nasarawa State University?
The institution offers courses such as accounting, engineering, nursing, biochemistry, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries management, law, education and zoology.
What are the new courses for NSUK 2024?
The university introduced the Faculty of Engineering, which covers chemical processing, civil and structural, electrical and electronic engineering courses.
Has Nasarawa State University started giving admission for 2024?
Yes, the admission process for the 2023/2024 academic session at Nasarawa State University (NSUK) has already been completed. Successful candidates have already been notified and offered admission.
Does Nasarawa State University offer nursing science?
The institution offers nursing, which is under the College of Medicine.
What is Nasarawa State University's post-UTME cut-off mark?
The Nasarawa State University cut-off mark for all courses is 140. Each department has different cut-off marks which students must attain to be admitted to courses in those departments.
Nasarawa State University contacts
You can contact the institution through the following:
- Keffi, North Central Nigeria,
- Nasarawa State,
- P.M.B 1022, Keffi, Nigeria
- Email I: ipo@nsuk.edu.ng
- Email II: support@nsuk.edu.ng
- Phone: 07035557609, 07032775335, 07025844447, 07025242236, 09158979900, 09158980088
Are you a student aspiring to join Nasarawa State University, Keffi in 2024? The institution offers students a variety of marketable courses. Therefore, it is upon an applicant to choose a future profession thoughtfully.
