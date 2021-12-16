Nasarawa State University courses and admission requirements 2024/2025

Nigeria is among the countries making impressive development in the education sector. The country boasts several tertiary institutions, such as Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK). The institution is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that create a conducive environment for learning and provide students with the right skills. Currently, it offers a variety of courses in its nine faculties.

Nasarawa State University is a tertiary institution located in Keffi, Nigeria.

With over 200 million people in Nigeria, many students are looking at NSUK as their dream school in 2024. Over the years, this higher-level educational institution has admitted many students who are finally absorbed into the job market.

Nasarawa State University courses and fees

Nasarawa State University (NSUK) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties. Here is a brief overview of the faculties and some of the courses offered:

1. Faculty of Administration

If you are looking to become a successful and renowned entrepreneur, you should settle on a course in the Faculty of Administration. The institution continually strives to improve its learners' learning through innovation and research. You can choose any of the following courses under the Faculty of Administration:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship Studies

Marketing

Public Administration

Taxation

2. Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts is one of the largest in the institution. It is divided into seven departments. This way, students have the opportunity to choose their favourite course from the many specialities offered. The names of the courses are as follows:

Arabic Studies

English

Hausa

History

French

Islamic Studies

Linguistics

Philosophy and Religious Studies

Theatre and Cultural Studies

3. Faculty of Social Sciences

The list of undergraduate courses offered in Nasarawa State University Keffi under the Faculty of Social Sciences is the best. They are among the most sought-after in the facility. Thus, you can be among the many students applying to join the campus in 2024. The faculty gives you an option to choose from the following degree programs.

Economics

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

4. Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

This faculty is primarily meant to equip students with practical skills, cognitive abilities, and skills. You can access the Nasarawa State University Keffi portal to learn more about the qualifications.

The faculty offers undergraduate other Nasarawa State University postgraduate courses under the following categories:

Biochemistry

Chemistry

Computer Science

Geology

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Science Laboratory Technology

Statistics

Zoology

5. Faculty of Education

Nasarawa State University offers education programmes.

Are you looking forward to becoming an instructor? Then NSUK is your destination. Currently, the department is running various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes divided into Arts and Social Sciences, Educational Foundation, Educational Management, Guidance & Counselling, Science Technology and Mathematics and Special Education. The programmes are:

Agricultural Education

Arabic Education

Biology Education

Chemistry Education

CRS Education

Curriculum Studies

Economics Education

Educational Administration And Planning

Educational Management

Educational Planning And Management

Educational Psychology

English Education

French Education

Geography Education

Guidance and Counselling

History Education

Home Economics Education

Integrated Science Education

IRS Education

Library and Information Science

Mathematics Education

Measurement And Evaluation

Philosophy of Education

Physics Education

Social Studies

Social Studies Education

Sociology of Education

Special Education

6. Faculty of Law

Like medicine, law is a lucrative field in the country right now. Therefore, there is a high chance you will secure a job once you graduate from this university. The disciplines to pursue under the Faculty of Law include:

Islamic Law and Jurisprudence

Public and International Law

Private and Business Law

7. Faculty of Agriculture

Nigeria is a country that heavily relies on agriculture, mainly farming and livestock rearing. Thus, NSUK has been at the forefront, supporting learners wishing to pursue agricultural courses – this is in line with supporting the country's economy. The Faculty of Agriculture boasts of six main courses, which include:

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Agronomy (Crop and Soil Science)

Animal Science

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Forestry, Wildlife and Ecotourism

Home Science Management

8. Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Before checking out Nasarawa State University school fees, it is integral to learn more about the courses offered at the various faculties. The Faculty of Environmental Sciences has some of the best courses in Nigeria that would equip you with essential skills.

Environmental Management

Geography

Urban and Regional Planning

9. Faculty of Engineering

Engineering is a broad field that involves the application of scientific principles and mathematical methods to design and build systems. Courses offered under the Faculty of Engineering include:

Chemical Processing Engineering

Civil and Structural Engineering

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

10. College of Medicine

The College of Medicine has courses such as nursing and medical records.

The courses offered by the College of Medicine include the following:

MBBS

Nursing

Medical Records

Community Health

Nasarawa State University admission requirements

For you to gain admission to Nasarawa State University, there are certain requirements that every student should meet. They include:

NSUK must be your top choice university during the UTME application process.

Choose NSUK as the first-choice institution and score 140 and above.

Attain a minimum of 5 credits, including English and Mathematics, in a maximum of 2 sittings.

The credit passes must include English Language and Mathematics.

All UTME candidates must participate in the NSUK post-UTME screening exercise.

Candidates must have an 'A' Level/IJMB pass in two subjects related to their desired program of study.

When offered admission, candidates must accept or reject the admission on CAPS.

How can you apply for Nasarawa State University admission?

Nasarawa State University admission portal.

To get admission, you have to apply through the university's admission portal. Follow the steps below to apply.

Visit the official Nasarawa State University portal. Click on "Portal" and then click next to the link written "Not yet a student or a returning applicant?" Create an account by selecting your application type, email address and password. Verify your email and log in using your user ID and password. Proceed with the application by filling out the online application form and providing accurate and complete information. Scan and upload relevant documents like certificates, exam results, and reference letters. Make the required payment through the designated channels. Review your application thoroughly before final submission.

How much is the school fees of Nasarawa State University?

The university charges different fees for different courses. Therefore, it is a good idea to get in touch with the university to learn more about the fees for your desired course.

What are the courses offered at Nasarawa State University?

The institution offers courses such as accounting, engineering, nursing, biochemistry, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries management, law, education and zoology.

What are the new courses for NSUK 2024?

The university introduced the Faculty of Engineering, which covers chemical processing, civil and structural, electrical and electronic engineering courses.

Has Nasarawa State University started giving admission for 2024?

Yes, the admission process for the 2023/2024 academic session at Nasarawa State University (NSUK) has already been completed. Successful candidates have already been notified and offered admission.

Does Nasarawa State University offer nursing science?

The institution offers nursing, which is under the College of Medicine.

What is Nasarawa State University's post-UTME cut-off mark?

The Nasarawa State University cut-off mark for all courses is 140. Each department has different cut-off marks which students must attain to be admitted to courses in those departments.

You can contact the institution through the following:

Keffi, North Central Nigeria,

Nasarawa State,

P.M.B 1022, Keffi, Nigeria

Email I: ipo@nsuk.edu.ng

ipo@nsuk.edu.ng Email II: support@nsuk.edu.ng

support@nsuk.edu.ng Phone: 07035557609, 07032775335, 07025844447, 07025242236, 09158979900, 09158980088

Are you a student aspiring to join Nasarawa State University, Keffi in 2024? The institution offers students a variety of marketable courses. Therefore, it is upon an applicant to choose a future profession thoughtfully.

