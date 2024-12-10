A Nigerian lady has reacted to a new guideline issued by the US Mission in Nigeria concerning visa application

According to the new information posted on X by the US Mission in Nigeria, applicants are to visit the Consular General's Office twice

The US Embassy said the information concerns those whose visa interviews are scheduled to be held after January 1, 2025

Reactions have trailed a new visa application guideline issued by the US Mission in Nigeria.

In a post, the US Mission in Nigeria stated that those who applied for a visa would have to make two trips to Lagos's consular general's office.

The information mentioned that US immigrant visa applicants must make at least two visits to the consular general's office during the application process so as to make their interview easier and prevent delays.

The information reads:

"Attention Immigrant Visa Applicants! For applicants with interviews scheduled after January 1, 2025, you are required to visit the Consulate General in Lagos at least twice during the immigrant visa process. This new process is designed to help you prepare for your visa interview and to prevent significant delays in processing your immigrant visa. Kindly note that this information is specific to immigrant visa applicants only."

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady has reacted to the statement. Nwanyi Makalia said:

"At least three trips to Lagos if you're doing this. Wild."

See the post below:

Reactions to new US visa rules

@enddyscholar said:

"Hello Admin, Please, help me get this to who it may concern. For the past 3days with the weekends I cannot still schedule non-immigrant appointment for interview without the error message popping up and it is still the same as I text. Please, help me with this one thing."

@oluko87 said:

"Hello Admin. Kindly help into helping us escalating preapproval concerns of applicants whom their start date is in less than two weeks time. We have gotten no feedback (rejection or acceptance) with the Lagos Consulate after five weeks of waiting."

