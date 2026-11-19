Cape Verde's Decree-Law No. 49/2026 took effect on November 4, 2026, changing how travellers enter the archipelago

Citizens of 91 countries can now apply for a Cape Verde visa online under the new entry rules

The airport security fee has gone up from 3,400 to 4,400 escudos, affecting European and French tourists

Cape Verde has updated its entry rules following the publication of Decree-Law No. 49/2026 in the country's Official Gazette on November 3, 2026, with the changes taking effect the next day.

The new law covers two distinct areas that affect different groups of travellers visiting the Atlantic archipelago.

Cape Verde introduces online visa applications for citizens of 91 countries under the new Decree-Law No. 49/2026 entry rules. Photo credit: Corbis via Getty

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Online visa access for 91 countries

Under the revised rules, nationals of 91 countries and territories can now apply for a Cape Verde visa online.

The update does not restore the option of obtaining a visa on arrival, meaning travellers who require a visa must complete the process before they travel.

The electronic application route is intended to simplify access for visitors from countries that were previously required to go through more cumbersome visa procedures.

Airport security fee rise

The second major change introduced by the decree concerns the airport security tax, known as the TSA.

The fee has gone up from 3,400 to 4,400 Cape Verdean escudos, which works out to roughly €40. Payment is now processed through the official EASE portal.

This increase is particularly relevant for French and European tourists, who do not need a visa for short stays in Cape Verde and are therefore unaffected by the online visa changes.

For this group, the higher airport security fee is the primary practical change to be aware of when planning a trip.

The two measures introduced by Decree-Law No. 49/2026 address separate issues and will not affect all travellers in the same way.

Those arriving from countries that require a visa will need to use the online application system, while visitors from visa-exempt countries will simply face a higher security fee at the airport.

Countries whose citizens can enter Cape Verde without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that as international travel and tourism continue to expand, more West African destinations are easing entry requirements to promote regional integration, tourism, and business exchange.

Source: Legit.ng