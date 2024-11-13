A Nigerian lady who applied for an American visa received a letter telling her the application was not successful

The lady said she was left in serious pain after her US visa application was denied and she was asked to apply again

She said she was not the only one whose US visa application got denied as there were others at the American Embassy

A US visa applicant shared how she felt when her application to travel to America was rejected.

The Nigerian lady said she felt sad after the US Embassy in Nigeria rejected her visa application.

The US visa applicant, Becky Bee said she had spent a lot of money during the application process.

Becky said if she had known that the US Embassy would reject her visa application, she would have used the money to buy a car for herself.

However, Becky said she was not the only US visa applicant who suffered a rejection.

According to her, there were more than 80 other applicants who didn't get visas on the day she went to the US Embassy.

Becky argued that there is supposed to be a refund policy whereby unsuccesfly applicants receive refund if their applications get rejected.

Reactions as lady's US visa application gets denied

@KIN_ROLEX said:

"I was denied on April 3rd this year. Omo I no fit cry. I call my mama tell her say no body get grace for our family."

@Son of Regina said:

"How much u spend !!? In total? Make we know if it’s something we can risk and don’t get depressed when denied because of the amount."

@Udochi said:

"Your visa got denied? OMG!!! My visa got denied too. What is happening here?"

@Mamira said:

"Try Abuja embassy next time. Their approval rate is higher than Lagos own."

