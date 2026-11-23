Latvian authorities at Riga Airport confiscated thousands of kilograms of banned food products from travellers in 2025 and 2026

Sleeping pills bought legally in Egypt and Turkey are classified as criminal contraband in Latvia, with 23 criminal proceedings opened in two years

Wildlife souvenirs including crocodile skin products, corals and alcohol containing snakes are among the exotic items regularly seized at the airport

Latvia's customs and regulatory authorities have issued a detailed warning about food, medications and souvenirs that travellers arriving from outside the European Union are prohibited from bringing into the country, stressing that ignorance of the rules offers no legal protection.

The State Revenue Service (SRS) Customs Administration at Riga Airport, alongside several other institutions, highlighted the most common violations during a public awareness event titled "Souvenir or Violation? What may not be imported from countries outside the European Union." Officials noted that most infractions are not driven by intent but by a widespread assumption that anything legally purchased abroad can be freely carried home.

Latvia names three items travellers cannot bring into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Food seized by airport in Latvia

Latvia's Food and Drug Administration has reminded travellers that bringing meat, dairy, and fresh fruit or vegetables into the EU from non-member countries is prohibited unless accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate. Even small quantities can carry plant or animal diseases that pose a biosecurity risk.

Travellers who voluntarily surrender prohibited items into designated disposal containers when asked by a customs officer face no penalty. Those who refuse, however, face formal administrative proceedings and a financial sanction.

Latvia: Medicines that trigger criminal charges

According to the report posted on August 13, 2026, the Latvian authorities have flagged a growing pattern of travellers, particularly those arriving from Egypt and Turkey, carrying sedative medications purchased abroad. The preparations most frequently encountered are "Sleepez" and "Night Calm 3 mg." Though both can be bought legally in certain countries, the active ingredient eszopiclone is a prohibited substance in Latvia. Carrying it across the Latvian border constitutes a criminal offence regardless of the amount or how it is packed.

Over the past two years, 23 criminal proceedings have been opened in connection with eszopiclone imports, with 17 of those cases already referred for prosecution. Egyptian arrivals account for most incidents. Officials are urging travellers to check the composition of any medication before purchasing it abroad and, where there is a genuine medical need, to obtain a prescription from a licensed doctor before travelling.

Latvia: Souvenirs that could face ban

Latvia's Nature Protection Board has drawn attention to another category of violations: wildlife-derived souvenirs. Under the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), products made from protected species, including leather goods, corals, cosmetics, and preparations containing animal parts, require special permits or are banned outright.

Corals, sturgeon caviar, crocodile and snake skin products, cosmetics with caviar extract, and bottles of alcohol containing preserved snakes are among the items still being seized at Riga Airport. While the number of such violations fell to 16 cases in 2025, officials caution that the responsibility for verifying import legality rests entirely with the traveller.

Singapore: Items not allowed entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore mentioned its list of goods that travellers are prohibited from bringing into the country, including chewing gum, nicotine products, weapons and controlled substances.

Some everyday items may surprise visitors, and Singapore’s strict customs rules mean arriving with banned goods could have serious consequences. Read the full list before packing for your trip.

Source: Legit.ng