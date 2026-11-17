South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published updated immigration tariffs showing what short-stay foreign visitors are required to pay at the point of entry

The core fee for a visitor's visa and a port of entry visa is set at R425 each, as gazetted in August 2026

Travellers using the Electronic Travel Authorisation route face a slightly different fee, with the ETA electronic processing charge set at R500

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has published its updated immigration tariffs, confirming exactly what foreign nationals planning a short stay in the country will pay to get through the door, with the standard entry fee sitting at R425.

The figures, updated as per gazette 55209 published on August 17, 2026, cover three main routes a visitor might use to enter South Africa legally for a short stay.

South Africa confirms visitor fee for foreigners. Photo credit: Nigel Jared/ Getty Images, Shabelle Media.

Source: UGC

3 Ways to Enter and What Each Costs

For most travellers who apply for permission before they travel, a visitor's visa under Section 11 of the Immigration Act costs R425. The same fee applies to visa renewals.

Those who arrive without a pre-arranged visa and obtain authorisation directly at the border use a port of entry visa, also priced at R425 under Section 10A of the Act.

The third route is the Electronic Travel Authorisation system. Unlike the other two options, the ETA carries a slightly higher electronic processing fee of R500. This covers the cost of online processing rather than in-person application.

For travellers who are simply passing through South Africa and do not intend to stay, a transit visa under Section 10B is also available at R425.

Which Fee Applies to Individual Travellers

The fee that applies to any individual traveller depends entirely on the route they take into the country.

Someone who arranges their visa through an embassy or consulate before departure will pay the visitor's visa fee.

Someone arriving at a port of entry without prior arrangements will pay the port of entry visa fee. Those entering through the ETA system will pay the electronic processing fee of R500.

The Department of Home Affairs advises all travellers to verify which entry route applies to their nationality and travel plans before departure.

The department also warns that its officials do not render services outside of official DHA offices or via social media, and that bookings are free of charge.

South Africa publishes guidance on paying workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South African law sets strict rules on the currency, frequency, and method employers must use when paying workers.

Employees receiving cash or cheque payments are entitled to specific protections on where and when they collect their wages.

Source: Legit.ng