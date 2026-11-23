Nollywood actress Tosin Olaniyan received a two-bedroom bungalow as a surprise gift from real estate company Emir Soft

The Yoruba movie star shared the news on Instagram on November 23, 2026, describing the gesture as an act of God's grace

Tosin's colleagues, including Faithia Williams, Eniola Ajao and Muyiwa Ademola, flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Tosin Olaniyan is counting her blessings after real estate company Emir Soft surprised her with a two-bedroom bungalow, leaving her visibly overwhelmed in a video she posted on her Instagram page on November 23, 2026.

The Yoruba movie star had no idea the gesture was coming. What began as a simple content creation exercise turned into something far more personal and life-changing for the actress, who called it nothing short of divine favour.

Yoruba actress Tosin Olaniyan celebrates a new house after receiving another generous gift from Emir Soft. Photo: olaniyan_tosin

Source: Instagram

Tosin Olaniyan noted that the same real estate businessman had previously gifted her a plot of land, making the latest surprise even more remarkable.

She urged her followers to lift him up in prayer, clearly moved by his consistent generosity.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tosin Olaniyan wrote:

"It started as a content but God made His breath to enter it, glory to God, I don't even know what to type. Thanks for the huge surprise @emirsoft.ng @emir_soft , you are just a good man, you once gave me a plot of land now two bedroom bungalow aaaah😭😭😭 please help me to pray for him"

Check out Tosin Olaniyan's new house in the Instagram video below:

Nollywood stars celebrate Tosin Olaniyan

The news sent waves through the Nigerian entertainment industry, with several of Tosin's colleagues rushing to her comment section to share in her joy.

Faithia Williams wrote:

"Congratulations 👏"

Muyiwa Ademola commented:

"Congratulations darl❤️. More blessings. Please how can I start 'I don't have a house' content too? Thanks bro. More elevation."

Funmi Awelewa said:

"Congratulations dear😍❤️ more blessings"

Eniola Ajao wrote:

"Congratulations my gbabe❤️❤️ Greater heights darling🙏🥰🎉🎈🎊"

Rotimi Salami commented:

"Congratulations my baby😍"

Aisha Lawal wrote:

"Congratulations my darling 😍😍"

Nollywood actress Tosin Olaniyan celebrates an unexpected house gift as Faithia Williams, Muyiwa Ademola and other colleagues congratulate her. Photo: olaniyan_tosin

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod clears mansion purchase rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Afod addressed speculation that he had bought a new mansion after sharing a video of himself dancing inside a stylish property.

The actor clarified that the building was Crib 14, a serviced apartment he was promoting, and not a house he had purchased.

He thanked fans for their congratulatory messages and cautioned them against believing everything they see on social media.

Source: Legit.ng