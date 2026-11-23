“It Started as a Content”: Actress Tosin Olaniyan Gets Emotional Over House Gift
- Nollywood actress Tosin Olaniyan received a two-bedroom bungalow as a surprise gift from real estate company Emir Soft
- The Yoruba movie star shared the news on Instagram on November 23, 2026, describing the gesture as an act of God's grace
- Tosin's colleagues, including Faithia Williams, Eniola Ajao and Muyiwa Ademola, flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages
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Nollywood actress Tosin Olaniyan is counting her blessings after real estate company Emir Soft surprised her with a two-bedroom bungalow, leaving her visibly overwhelmed in a video she posted on her Instagram page on November 23, 2026.
The Yoruba movie star had no idea the gesture was coming. What began as a simple content creation exercise turned into something far more personal and life-changing for the actress, who called it nothing short of divine favour.
Tosin Olaniyan noted that the same real estate businessman had previously gifted her a plot of land, making the latest surprise even more remarkable.
She urged her followers to lift him up in prayer, clearly moved by his consistent generosity.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Tosin Olaniyan wrote:
"It started as a content but God made His breath to enter it, glory to God, I don't even know what to type. Thanks for the huge surprise @emirsoft.ng @emir_soft , you are just a good man, you once gave me a plot of land now two bedroom bungalow aaaah😭😭😭 please help me to pray for him"
Check out Tosin Olaniyan's new house in the Instagram video below:
Nollywood stars celebrate Tosin Olaniyan
The news sent waves through the Nigerian entertainment industry, with several of Tosin's colleagues rushing to her comment section to share in her joy.
Faithia Williams wrote:
"Congratulations 👏"
Muyiwa Ademola commented:
"Congratulations darl❤️. More blessings. Please how can I start 'I don't have a house' content too? Thanks bro. More elevation."
Funmi Awelewa said:
"Congratulations dear😍❤️ more blessings"
Eniola Ajao wrote:
"Congratulations my gbabe❤️❤️ Greater heights darling🙏🥰🎉🎈🎊"
Rotimi Salami commented:
"Congratulations my baby😍"
Aisha Lawal wrote:
"Congratulations my darling 😍😍"
Kunle Afod clears mansion purchase rumours
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Afod addressed speculation that he had bought a new mansion after sharing a video of himself dancing inside a stylish property.
The actor clarified that the building was Crib 14, a serviced apartment he was promoting, and not a house he had purchased.
He thanked fans for their congratulatory messages and cautioned them against believing everything they see on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng