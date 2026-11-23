Olamide has attracted attention after a video captured his reaction to Seyi Tinubu's surprise appearance at his private album listening party

The YBNL boss shared a warm exchange with the president's son, with both men laughing and embracing during the gathering

Seyi Tinubu described Olamide as his brother and said he attended the event to celebrate music, creativity and good vibes

Nigerian rapper Olamide has got people talking after a video captured his reaction to Seyi Tinubu's surprise appearance at his private AfroHouse listening party.

The gathering was organised to celebrate the rapper's latest album, Time and Space, and brought together guests to enjoy music and good moments.

However, one unexpected arrival appeared to catch the music star's attention.

Olamide is seen warmly welcoming Seyi Tinubu as soon as he spots him at the venue. Photos: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

In clips circulating online, Olamide was seen warmly welcoming Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, as soon as he spotted him at the venue.

Olamide shares warm moment with Seyi Tinubu

The footage showed the two men exchanging pleasantries, laughing and sharing a hug amid the music and colourful party lights.

Their friendly interaction quickly became a talking point among social media users, with viewers commenting on the rapper's reaction to the unexpected guest.

Seyi Tinubu's appearance was also described by attendees and online posts as a surprise moment during the private listening session.

The visit added another memorable moment to the celebration of Olamide's new musical project.

Seyi Tinubu later took to social media to share his experience at the gathering.

Describing Olamide as his brother, he said he attended the private AfroHouse listening party to celebrate music, creativity, and good vibes.

The rapper released Time and Space on November 16, 2026, marking another chapter in his career.

Watch the video of Olamide and Seyi Tinubu here:

Reactions trail Olamide and Seyi Tinubu's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below;

@Firstus_ stated:

"If no be sey the country get as e dey as him papa dey keel am dey go, Seyi na good guy, we just no like am because of him papa."

@OmosuleIdowu shared:

"Men are making friends at the Top , keep fighting your friends and families because of their Politics choices , Make someone else selfish ambition make you go block your destiny helper , You will learn life . Work and Enjoy life with your friends.'

@SET_TV1 wrote:

"Well I love Baddo but ST rolling with him nah, well they’ve been together from the time being sha. But if na OBO Una go castigate him , but Baddo wit ST , Una dey laugh, we’re hypocrites in this country, anything wey good for the gander is good for the goose …jogor jor"

Olamide releases Time and Space on November 16, 2026. Photo: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ex-Obi/Datti campaign officials meet Seyi Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former deputy campaign manager of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign, Isaac Balami, led Obidient leaders and professionals to meet Seyi Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The group, which claimed to have delivered over 6 million votes to Peter Obi in 2023, announced a switch of allegiance to APC.

Balami and other defectors cited neglect and unfair treatment within the Obidient Movement as the reason for their decision.

Source: Legit.ng