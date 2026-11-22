Singapore allows children who acquire its citizenship before 21 to hold dual nationality up to that age

Those who wish to retain Singapore citizenship must renounce their foreign passport before turning 22

Anyone who fails to complete the required oath and renunciation steps will automatically lose Singapore citizenship

Singapore has established a clear age limit for dual citizens, setting out exactly when individuals must choose between their Singapore citizenship and any other nationality they hold.

Under the rules set by the government, children who acquire Singapore citizenship before the age of 21 are permitted to hold both their Singapore and foreign nationality simultaneously, but only up to that point. Once they turn 21, a countdown begins that requires them to make a definitive choice.

Singapore states when dual citizens must give up one nationality. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images /peilin75

Source: Getty Images

Singapore's dual citizenship requirements for young citizens

The government has laid out four specific requirements that apply to this group:

1. Children who become Singapore citizens before turning 21 may hold Singapore citizenship alongside another nationality until they reach 21 years of age.

2. Those who wish to keep their Singapore citizenship must formally give up their foreign citizenship before their 22nd birthday.

3. They are also required to take the Oath of Renunciation, Allegiance and Loyalty before turning 22.

4. Any individual who does not complete both of these steps will automatically lose their Singapore citizenship on the day they turn 22.

What Singapore's deadline age means in practice

The rules place a firm one-year window between a dual citizen's 21st and 22nd birthdays during which the individual must act. Simply allowing the deadline to pass without renouncing one's foreign nationality or completing the oath is enough to trigger the automatic loss of Singapore citizenship.

There is no ambiguity built into the policy — the outcome is determined solely by whether the required steps are taken within the stipulated timeframe.

Japan sets age limits for dual citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had set deadlines for people holding Japanese citizenship alongside another nationality to choose which citizenship they wished to keep.

The deadlines depend on when they acquired dual nationality and their age at the time, with some required to make their choice before turning 20 or 22. The authorities warned that those who ignore an official notice to choose could risk losing their Japanese citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng